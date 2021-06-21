SSC will provide support during drill 2021

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) will establish the necessary actions to promote the physical and patrimonial integrity of the participants in the “NATIONAL DRILL 2021 MEXICO CITY” that will take place this June 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. , in the different properties of Mexico City.

In order to promote the culture of Civil protection in the population and contribute to the strengthening of the reaction capacities of the internal units and their brigades in the event of an emergency or disaster, the SSC participates in this activity.

Due compliance with health measures will also be promoted and implemented among the attendees and participants of the event, to prevent the spread of the virus during the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to meet the central obligation of the Government of Mexico City. to guarantee the integrity of people, their lives and their well-being.

In addition, as part of the assumption, tours will be carried out with the quadrant chiefs and an initial estimate of damage per quadrant will be made and the installation of command posts will be planned, and the delimitation of security perimeters, in case of affectation or collapse.

Finally, contact will be made with the links of the SGIRPC, ERUM, Heroic Fire Department, SEDENA, SEMAR and Citizen Participation.

asc