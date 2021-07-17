Ssanyong Tivoli 2021

“I don’t need help, I don’t want help.” Jeff Webster (Outlands, 1954)

“Fog”. “Yes”. “Again”. “Yes”. Goro and Daichi stood at the door for a long time trying to penetrate the milky mist that had covered the house for weeks with their eyes. They had come to spend a few days in the country at Goro’s grandparents’ house to disconnect from university classes and gaze at the stars in the shadow of the volcano. And then the mountain was submerged in a sea of ​​cotton that extinguished everything, from the light of the sun and the moon to the sounds of the forest, from the dream to the looks. Daichi reluctantly pulled the cell phone out of his pocket. They had had little coverage since they had come up to the house with their backpacks and Ramen envelopes but now the cell phone indicated that it was not receiving the slightest signal. Finally he tossed the phone onto the couch. “Nothing?” Goro asked without conviction. “Nothing” replied Daichi. He noticed Goro’s face, marked by dark circles and a concern that had been combined with boredom. Few words for many days, little food for little hunger and no rest. Mostly silence. A silence that tormented them but they did not dare to break with more than a handful of monosyllables.

At first they tried to get out but it was dangerous. Goro nearly broke his leg and it took them a whole day to get home. Since then they had not tried again. But they had running water and a few tea bags left. Without a need for explanation, Goro took a coin out of his pocket, looked at Daichi, and tossed it up. “Heads” Daichi said when the coin was still in the air. The two of them stared at Goro’s clenched fist as he caught the coin. Goro opened his hand. Daichi sat up quickly. When he left the room with his backpack, Goro was still squatting in the living room with the coin in his open hand. He followed Daichi to the door. He turned and gave a forced smile. The first in a long time. “Goro.” Daichi. They hugged and cried. In those seconds the despair of those days passed through his bones and trembling muscles. There was no hope in this departure for Daichi to plunge into the mist. You just had to do it. And Daichi left. After a few minutes Goro was still looking through the door. Then he heard a scream. I was startled. And it was only after a few moments that he realized that it was him who was screaming. And the fog had lifted and now I could see it.

We have been testing the Ssanyong Tivoli for over two years now, a simple SUV that provided practicality for an unbeatable price from a brand that is still little known but has a discreet range of off-road body vehicles with many possibilities. On this occasion we have been able to visit again the Tivoli range of the Korean manufacturer to which some changes have been applied and the incorporation of the adaptation to LPG of its 163 horsepower gasoline engine.

Analyzed model

Ssanyong tivoli

Engine and finish

G15T + LPG 4X2

Power

163 hp

Maximum speed

181 Kmh

Acceleration o-100

9.9 s

Long wide high

4225/1810/1613 mm

Maximum power RPM

163 hp

Maximum torque Nm / RPM

280 Nm

Gearbox

6 speed manual

Web

https://www.Ssanyong.es/

Price

23,560 euros

The changes to the exterior of the Tivoli are not too big from the previous generation but they do give the whole a more modern look. In fact, these are changes that seek to give a family air to the range and that are close to the design lines of the Korando, which we also had the opportunity to test. The headlights change to be thinner and are joined by a molding that runs across the hood with the brand logo in the center.

The bonnet has a different design with two parallel grooves starting from the windshield and ending above the headlights. The bumper also has a different design and is more voluminous (which increases the length of the car compared to the previous model). A narrow air intake with black louvers is positioned in the center and extends to the sides to open into the trapezoidal gaps that house the car’s drivers.

New bumpers

Finally and finishing the lower part of the bumper a larger air intake also in black. The profile of the new Ssanyong Tivoli 2021 however maintains the lines of the previous one with basic volumes that seek more practicality than aerodynamics and maintains the appearance of a traditional off-road more than approaching that of the most glamorous SUV of the moment. This continues to give the Tivoli that tough, hard-working car air that it already had in its previous version.

In the trunk part there is apparently no change since the appearance with the so recognizable headlights that cover the relief of the sides has been maintained. However, looked closely, we discover a more prominent bumper (which contributes to the aforementioned increase in length) from which two lateral elements protrude surrounding the license plate and a different shape of the boot lid with a slit in the center that no longer runs along the entire rear. . Larger black plastic bumpers have been added to the underside of the car to give it a more modern look.

Changes within

Inside the changes are more obvious. The first thing is the instrumentation that completely changes the design of both the area where the indicators are located that now it is not divided into two areas with independent circular sunshades but rather they share a rectangular one. The gauges have also changed and have a cleaner and more modern design, although the central information area has the same LCD screen. In the upper finish the car has a 10-inch screen that acts as the gauges, which gives the new Tivoli an even more modern look.

The design of the buttons, the ventilation outlets, the door trims and the storage compartments and in general of all the interior elements have been changed. Curiously, the steering wheel is almost identical but the graphics and the function of some of the buttons that can be found on it have been changed. They are still present above all hard-touch plastics but with a good fit between the pieces, so the finish is not bad and with the changes adopted, it is noticeable that the feeling of quality of the whole rises slightly.

The front seats have been quite comfortable and enveloping, despite the fact that the fabric does not have a touch that transmits quality. At the rear, access is very good due to the height and the wide gap left by the door. However, they have seemed somewhat less comfortable than the strikers, although the truth is that we can be comfortable even with a certain height. Amplitude that we do not usually find in an SUV of this size and price.

Good trunk

The boot is quite large, which is expected of a car with a practical vocation. The official figures give 427 liters is somewhat larger than that of the previous generation. What we do not know is if in the version that we have tested, when we have to find an accommodation for the gas tank, how much boot space we lose, but in any case there is not much difference. The interior of the boot is lined with a durable, removable plastic floor that protects the boot from damage and dirt.

The multimedia system is also different in design and features from the previous generation. It is also located in a section that divides the dashboard in two but in this case the outputs of the air conditioning system are above the screen, which means that it is in a lower position and therefore somewhat less practical to avoid take your eyes off the road during use.

The system screen is 8 inches and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Something that is practically indispensable since there is the option of ordering the model with an integrated browser. The buttons for accessing the menus, unlike the previous system, are located on the sides. The quality of the screen and the graphics can be improved (although it has a higher quality than the previous model), especially considering the competition and that it is not an expensive element.

At the wheel

The Tivoli as we have pointed out is a simple and unpretentious SUV that in the model we tested we could have a much more powerful engine than in the previous time. The 163 horses in this version move the Tivoli quite easily, although with some abruptness. In the city the difference in power is not too noticeable since it is not a particularly bright engine at low revs.

When we went out on the road we noticed a little more joy, but below what was expected for the number of horses on the technical sheet. To get the most out of it, it is necessary to maneuver with the gearbox and rev up for example to recover or overtake. With regard to stability and agility in curves, it is noticeable that Ssanyong has intervened in the chassis and suspension and has much more poise on twisty roads.

Regarding comfort, the soundproofing is not perfect and noise from both the engine and the aerodynamics is filtered. Nothing excessively annoying but to take into account if we like silent cars. We have not noticed big differences when switching to LPG operation, a system that earns it the ECO label on the windshield. The tank change system is done with the same selector that we found in the previous generation Tivoli.

It should be noted that Ssanyong incorporates into this model a fairly complete package of active and passive safety systems and driving assistance such as a signal recognition system, cruise speed programmer, emergency braking system, alert for involuntary lane change. or driver fatigue and assistant for the disconnection of the high beams. Some more modern systems are missing but for the price of the car it is a fairly complete package.

Conclusions

Ssanyong continues to be the brand with the most affordable range of SUVs, but it does not renounce to reshape both its exterior and interior appearance and introduce some improvements. There are new engines and road handling has been improved, which makes the Tivoli an even more attractive car for travel as well as being a practical model due to the good interior space it offers both the occupants of the car and the trunk.

There is something that needs to be ironed out such as a somewhat more sophisticated gear change, improving the screen and the multimedia system (perhaps also offering a browser) or somewhat less abrupt propellants, but the truth is that for the price of the car they are details that could be overlooked. It is also a car with a robust appearance that has some details such as the boot lining that make it a purchase to take into account.

Final evaluation SUMMARY

The new Ssanyong Tivoli is a practical car that also offers a very attractive price with a LPG-compatible engine that allows it to carry the ECO label with the advantages that this implies

Infotainment system7.5