SsangYong X200: The rebirth of the South Korean firm arrives in the form of TT

The tightness around SsangYong’s situation is desperate. It is also true that we would not like to see how the general press and economic newspapers “skin” it as they already did with the disappeared MG-Rover or Saab. The history of the Korean firm is very peculiar and, as such, it should be treated, especially by investors. Although of course, these people only see numbers and not stories and achievements …

Since we knew they entered bankruptcy his steps have been measured to the millimeter. Giving a false one could be the end of it and those responsible do not want to end the most veteran firm in the country. So a few weeks ago they announced the first offensive: launching the Korando e-Motion and present a new prototype called J100. Well, now back to the load with two new teasers for him SsangYong X200…

The aesthetics of the SsangYong X200 are reminiscent of the first generation Korando, right…?

🚨SsangYong Motors previews the design of next generation SUV 🚨 The latest reveal is based on SsangYong’s new design philosophy ‘Powered by Toughness’, and follows on from our recently announced J100 mid-sized electric car. Find out more: https: //t.co/ghRc7PIymF#SsangYongGB pic.twitter.com/rsEsPkCNZD – SsangYong GB (@SsangYongGB) July 26, 2021

As you can see, the SsangYong X200 it’s just a All-terrain rugged and very solid design. There are those who say that it looks a lot like the Jeep Wrangler, Suzuki Jimny or Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but this statement should be treated with care. More than anything because the firm has been selling this type of vehicle since its foundation in 1954, making it a pioneer of the TT. What’s more, we are before sketches that only illuminate an idea …

According to statements by a SsangYong spokesperson…

“The design of the new X200 is based on the new SsangYong’s ‘Powered by Toughness’ design philosophy, and it’s the continuation of our recently announced J100 mid-size electric car. With this new design, the company is showing its new product identity to communicate a powerful and modern SUV while taking advantage of the values ​​inherited from its authentic heritage »

If we look for a translation to this design philosophy, we see that it saves a message. Is about “Driven by tenacity”, or what is the same, fight to not disappear from the sector. The published press release explains that it is based on four conceptual pillars: Robust Architecture, Unexpected Delight, Vibrant Contrast and Communion with Nature. Furthermore, they indicate that will inherit the tradition of the original Korando and Musso.

For now we do not know when we will see the SsangYong X200 in person. Furthermore, the technical data relating to this project is still fuzzy. We know that the firm will bet on electricity but without a technological partner at its side it is difficult for them to shape their technique. We will have to remain calm, because it gives us in the nose that the brand will come out of this pothole. Hopefully we are not wrong and we have to remember it …

Source – SsangYong