SsangYong Tivoli Grand, we already have its price and equipment

Ssangyong confirmed at the beginning of this year 2021 the launch of the new SsangYong Tivoli Grand. Actually, it’s not exactly a new product. The Asian firm has basically made a restyling to the previous XLV and, incidentally, they have taken the opportunity to change its name.

As most of you will know, this product is a big brother to the successful Tivoli. The main difference between the two is that the Tivoli Grand extends the final part of the body to offer us a top boot. Specifically we are talking about 574 liters up to the tray and 720 if we calculate up to the ceiling. Knocking down the seats we go to 1,440 liters.

The marketing of the SsangYong Tivoli Grand revolves around a 1.5 turbo gasoline engine, known commercially as G15T. Develop 163 hp and 280 Nm, available with manual transmission as standard and an optional automatic transmission. The South Korean firm also offers a LPG version, which may be interesting for many customers for their savings and for the benefit of the Eco sticker from the DGT.

Regarding the equipment, This model is offered in four different trim levels, which are called Line, Urban Plus, Premium and Limited in order from lowest to highest equipment. The best thing is that at the security level it comes very complete from the most accessible version.

Among other things, it comes standard with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane stay assist, signal recognition, forward vehicle advance warning, fatigue detector and safety distance alert.

Variant Line It has manual climate control, cruise control, an instrument panel with a 3.5-inch TFT screen and a multifunction steering wheel. It also has seats in gray and black tones, front center armrest, double boot floor and for the exterior it takes 16-inch steel wheels with hubcaps, LED daytime running lights and roof bars.

The next level is the Urban Plus, which adds dual-zone automatic climate control, light and rain sensor, rear-view camera, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and leather steering wheel. To this must be added 16-inch alloy wheels and front fog lights.

If we make the leap to the SsangYong Tivoli Grand Premium Add to this SsangYong 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and mixed-upholstery seats. On the outside it introduces trims for the threshold of the doors in stainless steel and it is also worth highlighting the knee airbag for the driver.

The top of the range responds to the denomination Limited. In this completion we will see front and rear parking sensors, keyless access and start, 18-inch wheels, roof spoiler and two-tone body with two roof colors depending on the tone of the body.

Prices SsangYong Tivoli Grand



Engine Change Finish Price Engine Change Finish Price G15T 163 CV Manual Line 16,200 € G15T 163 CV LPG Manual Line 18,250 € G15T 163 CV Manual Urban Plus 19,400 € G15T 163 CV LPG Manual Urban Plus 21,450 € G15T 163 CV Automatic Urban Plus 20,900 € G15 T 163 HP LPG Automatic Urban Plus 22,950 € G15T 163 HP Manual Premium 20,500 € G15T 163 HP LPG Manual Premium 22,550 € G15T 163 HP Manual Limited 22,860 € G15T 163 HP LPG Manual Limited 24,910 € G15T 163 HP Automatic Limited 24,000 € G15T 163 HP LPG Automatic Limited € 26,050 The above price table corresponds to the official prices with promotional and financing discounts.