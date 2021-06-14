SsangYong Tivoli Grand | Test | Reviews (2)

We have already driven the new SsangYong Tivoli Grand. This is the icing on the cake of the Tivoli renovation, which was updated on an aesthetic and equipment level back in late 2019.

It is a formula that the brand had already experimented with back in 2016 with the SsangYong XLV, a model that was very interesting when we tested it as it offered an extra practicality without an excessive increase in size.

The name change is due to the fact that people know more about the Tivoli, thanks to the marketing deployment carried out in recent years and to rationalize the range. They promise us the highest load capacity in a car that has a B-segment platform and a fairly affordable price.

The Tivoli Grand is a somewhat difficult car to catalog. By dimensions it is not a small SUV like the Tivoli from which it starts, but we could not classify it as a compact SUV … because the platform is clearly from the B segment, although it has aesthetic elements of an SUV. We have been able to drive it for almost two days to better see who such a car can be worth.

Exterior

The Grand means that it grows in dimensions. Measure 4,480 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,660 mm high. The wheelbase is the same as that of the Tivoli, 2,600 mm, the increase in dimensions compared to the conventional Tivoli is in the rear overhang, which goes to 992 mm.

When you see him ahead, there are no differences with his brother. It presides over the slim grille finished in glossy black, with the logo in the center and connecting the optics, with a top LED strip as daytime running light. The bumper is flanked by the fog lights and, at the bottom, a gray molding frames the lower air intake.

On the side, the ribs on the body stand out, which seek to make the wheel arches more patent. Under them we have 16-inch wheels (18 on the more expensive finishes). There are elements of the SUV world that dominate the brand so much, such as the plastic protections on the underbody or the gray roof bars.

To the rear we see a C-pillar with a black band that creates the sensation of a floating roof. The increase in size has been achieved quite well, it does not seem like an add-on, but it integrates quite harmoniously.

At the rear there are curious elements, such as the large optical groups, which embrace part of the side. Also that the rear window has been finished in glossy black moldings, which gives a feeling of greater continuity. Note that the body can be chosen in six colors (Grand White, Platinum Gray, Silent Silver, Cherry Red, Dandy Blue and Space Black). In the highest finish, three colors are combined with a black roof and another three with a white roof.

Inside

Few changes we found with respect to the Tivoli in terms of element design. An image that convinces, even if you do not look for noble materials: there are none. The center console stands out for its angular shapes, with an eight-inch infotainment system screen. I would have placed the screen over the vents (the other way around) to see it better, but it is not a serious problem either.

The driving position is good and the seats quite comfortable, but they are not the kind that hold the body too much. The multifunction steering wheel is wrapped in leather and through it we find an instrument panel of two clocks flanking a 5-inch screen. Be careful, in the most equipped versions it is completely digital, with 10.25 inches.

There is good room for drivers of all sizes, with an adjustable seat and steering wheels. Good visibility too, when going somewhat higher than in a conventional tourism.

I would also highlight the large number of holes to leave objects. A huge glove compartment, to which is added a chest under the front armrest (next to the manual parking brake), a gap in front of the gear lever where to leave the mobile – with nearby USB and 12V connections – and very large bags of the doors, where 1.5 liter water bottles fit.

Amazing space behind, both for the legs and for the head. And even three could travel without too much trouble. These seats have backrests that can recline 32.5 degrees, which helps to rest during the trip. And practical elements like the elastic bands behind the front seats to leave something and good bags in the doors to leave objects. Too bad there are no air vents behind but one thing that surprised me about this car was the efficiency of its air conditioner, which cools the car quickly even after leaving it in the sun.

Trunk

Cargo space is undoubtedly the great differentiator of the SsangYong Tivoli Grand. The 720 liters that you will see in the vast majority of technical sheets are overwhelming, but it is the figure taken to the ceiling. But even if you measure up to the blind that covers the trunk, they are 574 liters, a more than remarkable figure for a car of its size.

It is a space of very cubic proportions, where we find elements such as hangers, hook to hold the load, a 12 V socket, rubber bands on the sides to fix objects and a practical plastic to protect the floor.

It is a floor that hides an extra cargo space, with 146 liters capacity. I found it interesting that the suleo is divided into two sections, so that by placing it in an upright position you can easily create a cargo divider.

The backrests of the second row of seats are divided into two asymmetrical parts, in a 60/40 ratio. When you knock them down, a huge load surface remains, of 1,440 liter capacity, with a length of 1,879 mm, so that an adult bicycle can be transported without having to remove the front wheel.

equipment

There are four endowment levels to choose from: Line, Urban Plus, Premium, and Limited. Only the most equipped and the Urban Plus can be chosen with the automatic transmission. The latter is the one to which our unity corresponded.

As standard it has many safety elements that the brand includes in SASS, such as seven airbags, automatic emergency braking, lane change assistant, signal recognition, driver fatigue alert, safety distance alert, cruise control, hill descent control… Except for the knee airbag, available in the higher versions, everything is standard on all.

Also 16-inch alloy wheels with 205/65 tires, electric and heated exterior mirrors and, inside, the infotainment system with 8-inch screen, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB port and Bluetooth hands-free, as well as the camera. rear view.

Very complete, so much so that the more complete versions barely add 18-inch wheels, mixed fabric / leather upholstery, digital instrument panel, two-color bodywork, front fog lights and little else.

Prices? Well, the brand told us that, with the launch promotion, which is usually maintained over time and the financing of the car, it starts from € 19,900. In the case of the unit tested, with automatic transmission and Urban Plus finish, it is priced at 23,900 euros. As always, remember that you can find the best offers for the SsangYong Tivoli Grand in our section of new cars, published by official dealers of the brand.

Motor

The engine that mounts the Tivoli Grand is the G15T, a 1,497cc direct injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 120 kW (163 hp) between 5,000 and 5,500 rpm and 280 Nm of torque between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm.

It has a Start & Stop system (ISG) and a gasoline particulate filter (GPF) with which it complies with the Euro6D standard. The homologated consumption figures are not high for the power level, since it homologates 7.2 l / 100 km in the versions associated with the manual gearbox.

Our test unit was associated with the automatic gearbox. It is a transmission by torque converter, made by the specialist Aisin. With it comfort is gained, but consumption increases to 7.8 l / 100 km. Its benefits are also somewhat worse, as it reaches 175 km / h instead of 181 km / h of the manual.

Behaviour

It’s nice that a brand offers you a car for two days to make a first contact. You can drive it on your usual routes, so comparisons with similar cars are more reliable.

Its smoothness would stand out from the engine. I knew him from the SsangYong Korando test and he’s doing really well. Move the car with total solvency, even with five occupants. A luxury for such a car.

Taking a look at the XLV test I read that I was complaining about the rough operation of the Start & Stop. It is something that has been fixed and this time I stopped and started the engine again very well. I also complained about the manual gearbox, not very precise. As our unit was automatic, problem solved: the response is quite fast (without pretending to be a reaction car and instantaneous gear changes) and makes us drive in a comfortable way.

With this transmission you can also act on the gearbox sequentially, lowering the gears one at a time. I did not use it too much since, as I told you, the change has the ideal settings to go quiet.

In town the SsangYong Tivoli Grand is easy to get around. It does not have exaggerated dimensions (it arrived without maneuvering to my garage space, believe me that with few cars I do) and the camera helps when parking, although it has a somewhat poor resolution.

The setting of the suspensions helps when saving speed bumps or when you find yourself with an uneven asphalt, as well as the tires (I do not see the 18-inch rim very practical). You can even dare with paths. Its 167 mm of ground clearance are not many (176 with the large rim), but comfort is not diminished. And if you want more, yes, it has descent, something unusual.

Of course, that penalizes him in curves, where he is far from the best in the segment. The platform has 79% high-strength steels (40% of them advanced HHS (ultra-high-strength), which gives a body with greater structural torsional rigidity while being lighter, but uses the same suspension scheme (nothing has been touched) of the conventional Tivoli, so it is not a friend of cornering at higher speeds than recommended.

And consumption? Without paying too much attention to driving to achieve the best possible and suffering from some day of traffic jams in Madrid (which increase at a rate parallel to that of vaccination), we moved around 8.3 l / 100 km, a figure slightly more higher than the one that approves but that we see feasible to achieve without too much effort.

Opinion autos.com

The Tivoli is already one of the brand’s sales benchmarks. Despite the moment we live in, it is undoubtedly the pillar where the dealerships have taken hold. Well equipped, good space … and after the arrival of the 1.2 engine, prices lower than those I already had with solvent benefits.

Now the SsangYong Tivoli Grand joins the family, completing the range renewal. The result is an interesting product for practicality, with a good level of technology, equipment and comfort.

There are more dynamic rivals in the segment, but that is not the league that the Tivoli Grand intends to play. Another drawback that can be put is that it only has one engine available, which may be a bit expensive, but of course it is quite refined associated with the automatic transmission, which fits very well with the comfortable character of the car.

For those looking for such a car, heir to the compact minivans for interior space and trunk capacity, but travel many km, it is also possible to choose it with LPG, which can run on gasoline or liquefied petroleum gas. In this way, it earns an ECO label and the cost per km is much lower, adding just € 2,050 to the final price. The deposit only takes some space in the double bottom of the trunk and is done in a week (even after buying the car).

SsangYong Tivoli Grand G15T 4×2 Urban Plus Aut

Photo gallery:

Photos