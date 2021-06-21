Ssangyong Tivoli Grand 2021 | Daily motor

SsangYong already has in its dealerships the new Tivoli Grand whose price starts at € 16,200, discounts included. This is the update of the XLV, a model that is nothing more than a family version of the Tivoli equipped with a large boot and that it is positioned as an interesting alternative to the classic compact SUV.

Aesthetically the Tivoli Grand inherits the appearance of the Tivoli, especially on the front with a grill and optics that seem directly transplanted, being from pillar C where it really begins to take on its own personality adding a third side window as a result of its larger trunk. Likewise, it also has a fairly wide color palette with two-tone combinations with a contrasting white or black roof.

The Tívoli Grand is an elongated version of the Tívoli with up to 720 liters of luggage space

Thus, we can think of it as a family version of the Tivoli that goes from 4,225 mm in length to 4,480 mm while maintaining the same 2,600 mm wheelbase typical of the B segment. However, it achieves an astonishing load capacity of 720 liters according to the manufacturer, but that has a trick, as it remains in some still impressive 574 liters measured up to the tray. Added to all this are a multitude of holes and the possibility of adjusting the rear backrest inclination by 32.5 °.

On this occasion, the Koreans have opted to use a higher engine than the previous XLV, specifically the well-known G15T, a gasoline engine with a four-cylinder turbocharger and 1.5 liters of displacement that develops 163 hp and 280 Nm of torque (260 Nm in the versions with automatic transmission). On paper it is not a particularly brilliant mechanic, neither for performance nor for consumption (7.2 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle), although at least It has LPG versions with ECO label to achieve a lower cost per kilometer and that they come to cover the absence of diesel engines. As an option, it has an automatic change by torque converter signed by Aisin, a manufacturer that is also responsible for supplying changes to brands such as BMW for some of its front-wheel drive models.

In its favor it plays a very economical price and a more than decent equipment

Another highlight of the Tivoli Grand is a generous equipment level in the four available finishes (Line, Urban Plus, Premium and Limited), so that depending on the chosen version it can have an 8 “multimedia system, Android auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 18” alloy wheels or 10.25 digital instrumentation “, among other elements, in addition to a wide repertoire of safety elements and driving aids.

With all this, despite being in essence an elongated B-SUV to get a large trunk, thanks to a base price of € 16,200 the SsangYong Tivoli Grand manages to become an almost unique alternative for all those who need a high load capacity at a low cost, since any C-SUV is in the order of four thousand euros more expensive without offering a larger boot, and the most spacious B-SUVs rarely exceed 420 liters as is the case of the Renault Captur from € 15,980, with less equipment and only 90 CV in that access version.