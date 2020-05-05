Debuts a gasoline engine with 163 horsepower that adds to the Diesel of 136

Its starting price in Spain is 15,250 euros

The SsangYong Tivoli 2020 is the brand’s newest upgrade to the smaller SUV. It grows at all levels, in addition to offering a new 163 horsepower gasoline engine accompanied by a 136 Diesel. In May 2020 a new 1.2-liter gasoline turbocharger is announced. Depending on the version, it has manual or automatic transmission, although always with front-wheel drive. Its starting price in Spain is 15,250 euros.

The new SsangYong Tivoli 2020 It involves the renewal of a model considered by the brand itself as its particular best seller. Of all its versions, at SoyMotor.com we have tested the gasoline version with manual transmission.

Since it hit the market in 2015, it has sold more than 300,000 units worldwide. Now, it changes in key aspects to remain as a commercial threat for models such as the Renault Captur, the Hyundai Kona or the Ford Puma, which it mainly outpaces in the competitiveness of its price.

SSANGYONG TIVOLI 2020: OUTDOOR

The SsangYong Tivoli 2020 It adopts the new brand design language seen in the new Korando. In addition, it increases its dimensions at all levels to reach 4.23 meters long, 1.81 wide and 1.62 high. That means it is 2.3 centimeters longer, 1.2 centimeters wider and 3.1 centimeters taller than the previous version. The wheelbase is 2.6 meters.

The front of the new Tivoli offers headlamps with integrated led daytime running lights that visually connect with the SsangYong logo in the center of the grille through a chrome trim. The bumper, meanwhile, gains in aggressiveness, while the hood gives this part of the car a more sporty air thanks to the ribs it presents.

Regarding the rear, the new optical groups stand out with two parallel vertical lines that start from the lateral rib in the form of a zigzag. To all this are added a gate and a new design bumper.

SSANGYONG TIVOLI 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the SsangYong Tivoli 2020 is inspired by the concept Blaze Cockpit. Particularly noteworthy is the new 10.25-inch digital dashboard, present from the ‘Premium’ finish, and an 8-inch center console screen whose multimedia system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This, by the way, is available from the Urban finish.

The interior space offered by the SUV Korean is one of his big claims again. It boasts of having the greatest distance between the front and rear rows, specifically 80 centimeters. Legroom in the front row is 1.05 meters, while in the rear it is 0.88 meters. For its part, the headroom is 1.02 meters in front and 0.99 behind, figures that go up to 1.38 and 1.35 meters respectively in the case of the shoulders. The rear seats are reclining, and allow you to choose between 27.5 and 32.5 degrees of inclination.

The trunk of the SsangYong Tivoli 2020 It offers a slightly higher capacity –4 liters– than that of the previous model, specifically 427 liters. It is one of the largest in the category, although behind other generalist models such as the Ford Puma or the Peugeot 2008, which announce 456 and 434 liters respectively.

SSANGYONG TIVOLI 2020: EQUIPMENT

The range of SsangYong Tivoli in our market it is structured in four different finishes, which are the Line, the Urban, the Limited and the Premium.

The Korean SUV offers in any case as standard the dual seat belt pretensioner, the ARP seat belt control system, the brake assist system, the hill start aid, the trip computer, the speed, burglar alarm, driving mode selector and hill descent control.

It is also included as standard in all the finishes of SsangYong Tivoli 2020 the SsangYong Advanced Security System SASS, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane stay, automatic anti-glare, traffic signal recognition, front vehicle advance warning, fatigue warning and warning systems. away from safety.

SSANGYONG TIVOLI 2020: MECHANICAL

The SsangYong Tivoli is available with two gasoline engines and a Diesel option.

In gasoline, in May 2020 a new 1.2-liter turbo engine is announced to complete the existing 1.5-liter. The latter delivers 163 horsepower with a maximum torque of 280 Newton meter. There are no official data yet on the performance of the 1.2-liter option.

According to WLTP, the average consumption of this fuel is 7.2 liters per 100 kilometers. As standard it is associated with a six-speed manual transmission, although as an option you can also equip an automatic one by torque converter developed by Aisin with the same number of ratios.

At Diesel, it offers a 1.6-liter e-XDI with a selective catalytic reduction filter that requires AdBlue. It has 136 horsepower, which is 21 more than the previous unit. Its maximum torque is 300 Newton meter. In this case, the average fuel consumption is 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers. The change, again, can be manual or six-speed automatic.

Both gasoline and Diesel incorporate an anti-particle filter for exhaust gases.

In any case, the traction is forward.

SsangYong also announces a series of changes to the chassis of the Tivoli 2020, as well as in the suspension. In any case, an improvement in dynamic behavior and comfort for the occupants has been sought. It features a stiffer subframe at the front, thicker stabilizer bars, new shock absorbers, new hydraulic engine mounts, and higher profile tires.

The steering has also been modified for a more natural and precise feel.

SSANGYONG TIVOLI 2020: DRIVING IMPRESSIONS

The SsangYong Tivoli It has great value for money. Even from the lightest finish, it offers high standard equipment, something that is even more powerful if one opts for the Limited version, which is the one we have tested equipped with the gasoline engine and manual transmission. It also has a striking aesthetic, something that we could corroborate not only in the newsroom, but with everyone who could see the car during the days we shared with him. In addition, the two-tone decoration –requires the payment of 740 euros and the choice of metallic paint– that the brand offers is a point in this regard, as well as some bars on the ceiling that enhance the country aspect of the complex.

Once in the car, we confirm that the extra space it promises SsangYong It is true. One feels more relaxed both in the front and in the back. Of course, the latter is still recommended for two adults and not so much for three. The multimedia systemFor its part, it offers a correct staging with its 8-inch screen, the same can be said about its performance. Of course, its interface is not as intuitive as that of a Renault Captur. The Bluetooth connection works more than correctly, although on one occasion it took the system more than a minute to pair the phone for no apparent reason.

The boot is another of the strong points of the SsangYong Tivoli, benefited by the absence of a spare wheel. In addition to its 427 liters of capacity, it has a rubber surface that helps to grip deposited objects. Also with a double bottom. If there is any problem, it is that the load threshold is too high, which causes more effort to be made than necessary if the weight of what we want to deposit is high.

Once underway, it is time to assess the 163 horsepower gasoline engine which debuts in this SsangYong Tivoli. It is a very pleasant unit to drive, progressive in its operation and with a thrust according to the power it announces. In the debit, a little turbolag.

According to the gearboxA six-speed manual, note that it has quite long runs, which makes us think that it will reach its maximum speed in fourth or fifth gear. This is 181 kilometers / hour, a figure significantly lower than the 202 kilometers / hour announced by the Renault Captur 155 horses. We also notice a somewhat imprecise touch. On a couple of occasions we failed the change from second to third. It is not something that will embitter our day-to-day driving, but it does place the Asian SUV behind in this field of what rivals like the Ford Puma or the mentioned Captur. Regarding fuel consumption, we must stick to the official figure, since the deployment of the state of alarm in Spain prevented us from traveling all the kilometers we should to issue a specific judgment.

Of the dynamic behavior there are several things to highlight. The first, a certain tendency to understeer, which was probably helped by the Kumho wheels equipped in our unit – its size, 215/50 18. They also have their share of responsibility for how smoothly the accelerator pedal must be handled when exiting corners. Although the car comes standard with stability and traction controls, it can lose grip.

On the other hand, the SsangYong Tivoli It gives the feeling of being more detached from the ground than any of its rivals. When we tested the Renault Captur or the Ford Puma, one of the things to note was precisely that you did not notice that you were driving a SUV. In the case of the Asian model, one does notice this. However, there is an improvement in the steering, which after the last touches does not present any sway or rebound that makes it unpleasant.

Finally we must comment on the brakes, ventilated disc at the front and disc at the rear. During our photo shoot, which required intensive use of them, they showed signs of fatigue despite the Tivoli weighing just 1,300 kilos. Nothing that will happen in the daily use of the vehicle.

SSANGYONG TIVOLI 2020: PRICES

The starting price of SsangYong Tivoli 2020 in Spain it is 15,250 euros, a figure that corresponds to the Line finish and the gasoline engine. This finish is not available with the Diesel engine. The Tivoli Urban gasoline starts at 17,500 euros, while the Premium starts at 18,900. The most complete Limited starts from 20,900 euros.

Diesel units start from 20,500 euros with the Urban finish, followed by the Premium starting at 21,900 euros. The Limited starts from 23,500 euros.

The automatic versions have an extra cost of between 1,500 and 2,000 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/05/2020 New 1.2-liter gasoline engine. 03/25/2020 We tested the SsangYong Tivoli 2020. 09/25/2019 SsangYong presents the new Tivoli 2020.

