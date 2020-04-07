SsangYong will maintain its sponsorship of Spanish athletes Lydia Valentín, Blanca Manchón and Sebastián Mora ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, despite the fact that the coronavirus crisis has forced the competition to be postponed until the summer of 2021.

The Spanish division of the brand has communicated to its associated athletes the immediate extension of the agreement that unites them, in an effort to highlight that they trust them despite the extraordinary moment that humanity as a whole is experiencing.

“Now more than ever, we want to show our support for these great champions,” said the CEO of SsangYong Spain, Tomás Galbis. “In a moment full of uncertainties, we want them to be sure that they continue to have our encouragement and encouragement to achieve your goals. ”

Blanca Manchón and Sebastián Mora have already secured their place for Tokyo, but Lydia Valentín was awaiting the Moscow European Championship, where this April she had to get the minimum to fight for her fourth medal in four consecutive Games.

SsangYong Spain also supports double Olympic artistic swimming medalist Gemma Mengual and athlete Ruth Beitia, Olympic high jump champion. Both are already retired. Boxer Joana Pastrana is also part of the Champions program.

“The six SsangYong champions count on the help of the new Tivoli and Korando in their daily lives to help them fulfill their ambitious goals, two ideal companions that allow them to move around the city, travel and leave the asphalt to train where our athletes do it. Both models will shortly present mechanical innovations that will add to the existing offer, to enrich the attractive SsangYong 2020 Range, “said the company.

