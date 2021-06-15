Ssangyong j100 electric suv sketches

Having entered a recovery phase last year, after serious financial issues threatened its survival, SsangYong announced that it is ready to join the electric SUV segment with a model that for now is known as J100 and of which they revealed only a few sketches.

Based on what we see in these sketches, the SsangYong J100 would have a design with the typical signs of a “pure and tough” all-terrain (without necessarily going to be, of course): square and swollen wheel arches, a front bumper with enough lower protections and plastic protectors along the entire length and width of the lower part of the body.

SsangYong J100

As for the size that the SsangYong J100 would have, the brand has not given details and so far He has only said that it will be in the upper part of the midsize SUV; that is, it would be larger than the current Tivoli and Korando but smaller than the Rexton.

In the same way, it is not yet known which platform the SsangYong J100 will use once it reaches production, because although a while ago had announced the development of a specific one for electric SUVs in the C and D segmentsIt would not be ready until 2024 and according to plans the J100 would be presented next year.

Most likely then, it will take a similar route to that of the SsangYong Korando e-Motion just introduced, that is, modifying a vehicle platform with combustion engines.

SsangYong J100