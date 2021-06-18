SsangYong, despite the difficulties, is already thinking about his future

Neither Kia nor Hyundai, South Korea’s oldest car maker is SsangYong. The problem is that the fate of this mythical firm has been very irregular throughout its history. In fact, it has been the one that has fallen from grace the most times, with up to three entries into bankruptcy or bankruptcy. The most recent took place last December, when its parent company (Mahindra & Mahindra) left it completely abandoned.

For the time being, and until the court that keeps your file rules, your operations continue. That is why, although it seems strange, they have taken up some of the projects that I had on the table. In fact, not long ago they launched the XLV update. It is no longer called that, as its managers have seen fit to approach the most successful Tivoli. Now they come back to charge with new proposals for the future to stay active …

Next October SsangYong will launch the Korando e-Motion, electric, in Europe

In total there are two models on which the current SsangYong would be working. The first one is neither more nor less than the Korando e-Motion. If you do a little memory you must remember the project E100 that some time ago they presented in an extra official way. Well, in short, it is nothing more than the electric version of this C-SUV. If all goes well, its arrival in Europe will take place in October, although its manufacture has already begun.

You can see the second proposal in the form of a sketch. Is named SsangYong J100 and from the design it looks it seems to be a Large mid-size electric SUV which seems to be the spiritual relay of the mythical Musso. The basic lines that make up its physiognomy are aggressive and very marked. Especially in areas such as the front, the floating roof over the «C» pillar, wheel arches or the wheel hanging over the gate that access to the trunk.

According to the plans that the brand has announced, the J100 production should take place sometime in 2022. However, in the press release they determine that …

«We are establishing a solid foothold for corporate rehabilitation through mergers and successful acquisitions and putting our best efforts into new car development by addressing rapidly changing automotive trends. In addition, we are expanding the green car line, discovering future growth opportunities, such as new business models, and preparing for renewed competitiveness »

We will have to see how their plans evolve, because for the moment Mahindra & Mahindra has forgotten that it has obligations to them. Hopefully the court will make an advantageous decision so that it does not disappear.

Source – SsangYong