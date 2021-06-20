SsangYong Announces Its Electric Strategy

SsangYong began 2021 with a serious possibility of bankruptcy that set off all alarms, but that after six months later seems to have found a way around it through electrification, and it is that last Monday it officially presented its first electric based on the Korando to which a second model will be added in 2022.

Thus, according to the statement released by the Korean firm, its “self-rescue” strategy involves a turn to the green vehicle with a strong commitment to electrics, well remember that until now the closest thing to an ecological SsangYong were the engines adapted to LPG with the DGT ECO label, as well as a cost reduction plan and production optimization.

With this SsangYong would get power comfortably comply with the diverse and restrictive anti-pollution regulations that are being imposed globally, and especially in the old continent, so that it can see its sales rebound since it is expected that it will be able to offer interesting electric SUVs at contained prices, a segment where there is still much to be exploited. In addition, this also intends generate interest in potential investors that inject capital and provide feedback to the brand.

SsangYong Korando e-Motion electric (top) and gallery SsangYong Korando range with thermal mechanics (bottom)

The SsangYong Korando e-Motion is the first electric from the Korean firm

The first stone of this strategy is the SsangYong Korando e-Motion presented on June 14. It is a conventional Korando with an electric motor whose characteristics are still unknown, but media such as Auto Express point out that it will have a power of about 187 HP powered by a 61.5 kWh battery with which it will reach a range of 260 miles (418 km) according to the NEDC cycle.

On an aesthetic level it is very similar to the versions with internal combustion mechanics, differing by details such as the absence of large grills or openings in the front or some faired wheels with the aim of improving aerodynamics. However, although it has already been presented, it will not be until the month of October when it begins its marketing in Europe, which, the brand advises, will be strongly conditioned by the supply of semiconductors. However, the one who has the last word on said commercialization of this electric Korando in Spain is the Bergé Group, which is currently in charge of importing the brand’s models to our country.

But the truth is that this has not been the only electricity that the Koreans have made known, because have announced that by 2022 the J100 will arrive, a purely electric mid-size SUV very similar to the current Korando with a very robust and modern design that advances the new stylistic code of the brand and that promises to be the first model conceived as such.

SsangYong J100 Electric Sketches