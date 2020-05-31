The Ministry of Health reported 364 new deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico, bringing the total to 9,779, and there are 87,512 confirmed cases, 2,885 more than yesterday. Read: Digital banking: a new reality for users

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell (right) reported on the situation of COVID-19.

In a press conference, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that 270 thousand 992 people have been studied, of which 144 thousand 486 have been discarded.

Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Tabasco, Puebla and Baja California lead the first places with the most cases.

Jalisco begins to approach the places upwards, “said the official.

He noted that the deaths reported daily correspond to several days of occurrence.

He mentioned that the incidence of active cases nationwide is 12.9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Hospital occupancy nationwide, he said, is 40 percent, while for the seriously ill it is 35 percent.

They attend medical emergencies during contingencies

Despite the isolation and suspension of most public activities, the number of emergencies attended to daily in hospitals in the capital’s network has not decreased.

Oliva López Arellano, Secretary of Health, explained that, on average, only seven emergencies have been stopped per hospital, which does not represent a significant decrease.

Data from the Ministry of Health point to the fact that between January and March, the City’s medical services attended one thousand 720 emergencies every day throughout the network. Now, they attend 1,500 emergencies on average.

We did an analysis in April on the emergency consultation because it is a consultation that we cannot defer and that consultation has decreased very little. “

“We could say that (it has dropped) seven visits per hospital, on average. We have had an insignificant reduction,” he confirmed.

In maternal and pediatric hospitals, attention is also maintained to obstetric emergencies and pediatric emergencies.

At the Xoco Hospital, which also cares for patients with Covid-19, the attention of all emergencies related to complex trauma and traumatic brain injury is retained.

While in Rubén Leñero and Balbuena – the latter also Covid hospital – they continue to receive emergencies for various injuries.

López Arellano stressed that in the Hospital de la Villa, where the spine clinic is located, consultations and therapies are maintained.

