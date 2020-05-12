The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, estimated that around 300 municipalities could be resuming activities as a first group of the total of 2,457 in the country. Read: Do you drive without an insurance policy? This could be the fine

Questioned when leaving a meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and other members of the Cabinet about the end of confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the official said that a thousand municipalities are being analyzed, which are gradually going to resume normal activities.

Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer. Photo: REFORM AGENCY

There are nine hundred and ninety-something, practically a thousand municipalities, which are being studied that will gradually return to normal, “he said.

“What percentage would it be? According to your projections,” he was asked.

“The third part, perhaps,” he replied.

The official said that dates have not yet been defined and that it is possible that May 17 is the date that some municipalities begin to return to normal.

“What we are doing today is another evaluation that is done periodically,” he explained.

“There are no dates yet. Several communities, several municipalities, several states are being evaluated. Precisely to see how the start towards normality will begin.”

Alcocer said that the federal authorities have a very detailed analysis of the municipalities because they want the restart of activities to be ordered.

The path of the epidemic, that we are still in the difficult part of it all, has been with good results and we do not want to lose those good results, “he explained.

“It is a phase as important as the contagion phase. The epidemic will continue, but we will contain it in the best way,” he added.

He also informed that tomorrow he will have a virtual meeting with the Secretaries of Health of the States to analyze the resumption of activities.

