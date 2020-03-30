The federal agency must unambiguously determine the measures and restrictions for the transit of people and the health regimes for the entire country, said the retired minister.

He retired minister José Ramón Cossío He pointed out that the next legal step to face the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico is essential and that, therefore, the Health Secretary it must start imagine and specify in a decree, all actions that all the country’s authorities must carry out under his command.

Through a thread on his Twitter account, Cossío said that after issuing the order, the federal agency must unambiguously determine the measures and restrictions for the transit of people and health regimes for the whole country. And at the same time, define how land, sea and air traffic will be regulated.

“Also, it must establish the way in which, freely, it will have all the means of public transport and public service. In addition, it must determine the use that it will give to telephone and telegraph services and radio and television transmissions, ”he wrote.

Cossío recalled that in constitutional terms, what the SSA determines at the moment, will be Executive and will be mandatory throughout the country.

“Without exaggerating, In this decree we are playing an important part of the solution to the pandemic. It is VERY IMPORTANT to think about it ”, he pointed out.

Just on Saturday, during the daily report on coronavirus, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, stated that Mexico is facing its last chance to reduce the transmission speed of this virus and for this reason, he reiterated the call to the population to stay home.

When asked: “Are you planning to implement more severe measures so that they really stay at home?”, López-Gatell celebrated and thanked that many people and government organizations have decided to take responsible and determined actions. However, rHe reiterated that the use of public force to reinforce these measures is not desirable.

“The public feeling is that something needs to be done, but we say clearly, that something we all have to do, all of us. We do not wait for the government to come to us, it is not desirable in the handling of an epidemic to reach extreme situations such as the one we see today in Europe, where states of emergency are formally declared and constitutional guarantees are suspended and public force is used to reinforcing public health measures is not desirable, ”he said.

“We make an energetic, emphatic, unmistakable call to stay at home, to stay at home all and all, it is the best way that we voluntarily, consciously decide to stay at home all all at the same time,” he added.