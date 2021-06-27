Ssa improves medical care for the LGBT + population

MEXICO CITY. Within the framework of the International Day of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual, Intersexual, Queer, Pansexual, Asexual Pride and the experiences, orientations and identities that are added in search of their visibility and recognition of freedoms and rights (LGBTIQPA +), the Center National for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS (Censida), promotes the training and sensitization of health professionals on the main needs of these populations to guarantee their right to health care services free of stigma and discrimination.

The course “Access without discrimination for the provision of health care services for LGBTIQPA + people”, is the result of a joint effort between government institutions, academics and community leaders that combined knowledge to create interventions that eliminate the barriers they face lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, transvestite, transgender, intersex people, among others.

According to the 2018 Survey on Discrimination on the grounds of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity of the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), 24 percent of people in the LGBTIQPA + population experienced discrimination during medical care due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. As a result, people who are part of this segment of the population could stay away from health services.

This shows the need for health professionals capable of meeting the needs of these populations with a human rights approach. In this way, it is essential to also integrate social justice approaches, which provide all people with equal opportunities to enjoy the services provided by the public sector.

The virtual course “Access without discrimination for the provision of health care services for LGBTIQPA + People” consists of six modules that focus on topics such as: gender perspective and vulnerability in health; discrimination and violence; and normative principles of human rights.

The contents are based on the Protocol for access without discrimination to the provision of health care services for LGBTTTI people of the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE), as well as the Specific Care Guidelines designed by Censida.

The Ministry of Health, the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE) participated in the elaboration of this project, coordinated by Censida; the National Bioethics Commission (Conbioethics); the National Center for the Health of Children and Adolescents (Censia); the National Center for Equity and Gender and Reproductive Health (CNEGSR); the General Directorate for Quality and Health Education (DGCES), and the General Directorate for Health Promotion (DGPS).

Also, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (Issste); as well as the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM); the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH); the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred); the Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination of Mexico City (Copred); the Secretariat of Inclusion and Social Welfare of Mexico City (Sibiso) and the Specialized Clinic Condesa.

With this institutional and academic effort, the Ministry of Health enforces Articles 1 and 4 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, which establishes that everyone has the right to health protection free from stigma and discrimination.

People interested in taking the course can access through the league: http://moodle2.dgces.salud.gob.mx/moodle/ that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so it is possible to take it in flexible hours according to the time possibilities of the person concerned and with the opportunity for self-evaluation until the objectives are met and the constancy is achieved end of approval.

