SRO rules out replacing Suzuka and IGTC will only have three events

SRO Motorsports had designed a 2021 season of the International GT Challenge with which to return to normality. After leaving 2020 behind, the year in which the 10 Hours of Suzuka were not disputed and the 24 Hours of Spa was disputed behind closed doors and out of date -October-, the objective of the promoter led by Stéphane Ratel was to return to the usual scheme of the IGTC. However, SRO had to give up quickly at 12 Bathurst and 10 Suzuka due to mobility restrictions associated with the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Australia and Japan.

While Bathurst for its location on the calendar – February – was ‘forgotten’ to shape a four-appointment IGTC calendar, Suzuka’s 10 Hours drop for the second year in a row he approached in another way. SRO Motorsports has looked for alternatives of all kinds to replace Suzuka 10 Hours, although finally it has not obtained them. In this way, the 2021 season of the Intercontinental GT Challenge will only have three rounds, since SRO Motorsports has given up on its intention to shape a new event in the Middle East region in the final phase of the season.

A spokesperson for SRO Motorsport has explained that there is a combination of factors that have led to this decision, based mainly on the conflicts of this eventual appointment with the calendars of other GT3 series and on the budgetary implications of this event. Thus, the IGTC in 2021 will only have three appointments, a schedule that will start with the 24 Hours of Spa at the end of July, to continue with the 8 Hours of Indianapolis in mid-October. The season will close with the 9 Hours of Kyalami between December 2 and 4, being the shortest IGTC campaign since 2017.