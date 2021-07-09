SRE updates passport appointment issuance system

MEXICO CITY

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) announced the update of the passport appointment issuance system, starting this Friday, July 9, which will speed up the service for users and combat the “managers” who were dedicated to separating quotes and later sell them to those interested.

In addition, according to the general director of the Passport Offices, Carlos Candelaria, coordination is maintained with the federal authorities to deactivate fraudulent pages, from where frauds are committed to people who were looking for an appointment to process their official document.

Only from January to date, 21 thousand single-use (temporary) emails used for this purpose have been detected, he added.

This new platform allows us to block these accounts and thereby avoid generating appointments for the passport process; With this, we also generate greater availability in the service, that is, we would have 21 thousand more appointments to offer to users, ”he said.

Entering the new platform, which will have a friendlier image, will be through the validation of that of the CURP, it will allow you to have greater security in the origin of the request and, therefore, it will prevent you from returning several times to the Passport Office for having errors in your CURP or duplication of it.

The official suggested to those who enter from this weekend to generate their appointment through https://citas.sre.gob.mx/ to register again because the existing accounts in the current public portal will not be migrated.

ELECTRONIC PASSPORT

At a press conference, Carlos Candelaria announced that in the second half of September the electronic passport will begin to be processed in the first offices with the aim of delivering it to the total of 47 offices located throughout the national territory and at the consular offices before the end of this year.

The new document will have 22 security points to prevent falsification.

The main ones: a chip with all the information of the interested party such as biographical and biometric data, polycarbonate sheet, as well as an icon on the cover that identifies it as an electronic passport.

In addition to this we are adding a polycarbonate sheet, a resistant sheet and this sheet increases the security of the passport. This sheet to be able to print all the data of the users, is through laser printers that is a major point of security.

In addition to the extra security that the polycarbonate will bring, the security of the electronic chip and the security that the new passport design will provide inside the book ”, he explained.

The SRE issued around 3,200,000 passports in 2019, which meant a collection for payment of services of more than 5 billion pesos; a year later, in the midst of the pandemic, the number dropped to 1.5 million passports; and in the first semester of 2021, 2019 was already surpassed. Just last June, 310 thousand passports were processed, equivalent to 551 million pesos.

Meanwhile, the director of Consular Services, Jaime Vázquez, reported that even with the sanitary restrictions that persist in several consular offices in the United States, between January and May 2021, 50 percent more procedures were attended than in the same period. from the previous year.

For example, during the past month of May 140,845 were issued to a greater extent at the consulates of Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Houston and New York.

jcs