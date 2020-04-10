The ‘Covid-19 Global Report’, an internal document of the Chancellery, presents an international panorama of the measures adopted to combat the coronavirus.

An internal document of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), prepared by the Office of the Chancellor, presents an international overview of the actions taken by national governments to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and to mitigate its economic impacts.

The Covid-19 Global Report, to which Aristegui Noticias had access, also contains a list of the measures adopted by international organizations such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, as well as medical assistance and humanitarian aid institutions, such as the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

This eight-page document, developed from national and foreign journalistic sources, also contains the figures updated until the afternoon of Thursday, April 9, at 3:50 p.m.

With information from the Center for Science and Systems Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, the global report contains the number of new and confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, as well as recovered patients and deceased people.

The figures analyzed in the Foreign Ministry document come from the following six regions and their respective countries:

Latin America (Brazil, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Panama)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom)

Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Australia, Japan)

Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Cameroon)

Middle East (Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar)

Updated figures from the Federal Government of Mexico top the list of international figures. The document also contains observations on the particular contagion trends registered in each country, if any.

Check here the SRE document:

09Apr20 COVID JOF Report by Aristegui News on Scribd