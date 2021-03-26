Squatting, Anastasia Karanikolaou shows off her curves | Instagram

The beautiful model Anastasia Karanikolaou with a lavender lace ensemble managed to steal millions of sighs from her millions of followers on social networks, where so far she has accumulated more than 10.2 million fans.

The Kylie Jenner’s best friend He recently started a new exercise and diet routine, and the truth is that they have begun to bear very good results.

The health contingency continues, however, many have chosen to continue with their lives as normal as possible, attending work, schools, going to restaurants, even the gymnasium and resume their routines.

It may interest you: Red queen! Anastasia Karanikolaou poses in lace ensemble

Karanikolaou, who is known for being the best friend of Kylie Jenner, impacted her more than 10 million followers on the famous social network Instagram by modeling for a brand of l3nc3ría a couple of months ago.

The influencer showed off her big curves by posing for the camera with a underwear set int3ri0r made of lace, consisting of tight-fitting panties and a lavender bra with a low neckline.

The outfit she modeled is part of the Savage x fenty brand collection, of which she has been an ambassador for some time now.

It is worth mentioning that this photo was shared on September 1, 2020 and so far it has more than 700 thousand likes and endless comments from its millions of followers who do not stop flattering it in the comments.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF ANASTASIA KARANIKOLAOU.

Stassie Baby, As he is known on the Instagram social network, he used makeup in very natural tones and showed off his slightly damp brown hair.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

As we mentioned before, through her Instagram stories, Kylie Jenner’s best friend announced that she started a new exercise routine at home to complement her visits to the gym.

In addition, he also started an eating regimen with Thrive Nutrition & Athletics food delivery service.

It is worth mentioning that the model currently dating the famous actor Noah centineo, who is known for his participation in the series The Fosters.

It may interest you: She leans in a miniskirt, Daniella Chávez shows off her charms

While in the professional field, Anastasia’s career continues to escalate thanks to her incredible success on the Instagram social network and her friendship with businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

Now all the credit does not go to the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, since the businesswoman has also managed to stand out on her digital platforms thanks to her unique beauty and spectacular curvy body that has captivated more than 10 million users on the network Instagram social, who are on the lookout for new updates that the influencer continually uploads.

Anastasia has been friends with Jenner since adolescence, however, their friendship has strengthened in recent years and in fact the model accompanied the founder of Kylie Cosmetics during her pregnancy and even has her daughter’s name tattooed on one arm.

It may interest you: Goodbye Elsa Jean !, Mia Khalifa opens her robe and draws glances

And that’s how while some thought Anastasia Karanikolaou was a stand-in for Jordyn Woods after her epic shower with Kylie Jenner, Stassie has been an old best friend to KUWTK, as the Greek-American beauty has been by Kylie’s side for over 9 years as the two have known each other since high school and have been inseparable ever since.

And even the socialite She has referred to the model as her best friend prior to her blowout with Jordyn and said the two have been dating since they were young.