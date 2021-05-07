Square’s equity increased by $ 272 million thanks to bitcoin in the first quarter

Key facts:

Square was the second company to acquire bitcoin as a treasury reserve.

Its application, Cash App, generated revenue of $ 3.51 billion from the sale of bitcoin.

The American company for payments, Square Inc., published this Thursday, May 6, the financial results of the first quarter, in which it reported a 79% increase in gross profits, which reached USD 964 million. While Square’s net earnings totaled $ 39 million, its treasury reserve appreciation in bitcoin was 114.5%, equivalent to $ 272 million.

The Cash App was responsible for much of Square’s growth in the first quarter, the company said in the letter to shareholders, detailing financial results. Cash App revenue for the period was $ 4.04 billion, with $ 495 million in gross profit. The 86.8% of Cash App revenue, or $ 3.51 billion came from the sale of bitcoin, with gross earnings of USD 75 million.

Bitcoin investment progress

Square was the second company to invest in bitcoin, as a cash reserve, after MicroStrategy. The company led by Jack Dorsey made a first bitcoin acquisition of USD 50 million on October 8 for 50 million, and a second purchase of USD 170 million, on February 23.

The company states in the letter to shareholders that, during the first quarter, it recorded a loss of USD 20 million. “As of March 31, 2021, the value of our investment was USD 472 million, which is USD 272 greater than the initial value of the investment.”

It is noteworthy that while the net profit from its operation in the first quarter was USD 39 million, an amount almost 7 times less than the appreciation of your reserves in bitcoin.

According to BitcoinTreasuries.org, the value of Square’s reserve at the time of this writing is $ 460.86 million at the bitcoin price of $ 57,587, in Messari figures.