Square yes, James no: this is the call for Colombia to the Copa América

The midfielder Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, of the Italian club Juventus, stands out in the team with which Colombia will dispute the America Cup of Brazil in which he will debut against Ecuador on Sunday, the Colombian Football Federation reported this Thursday.

According to the provisions of coach Reinaldo Rueda, there are three new features for this tournament: the entry of Yimmy Chará, from the American Portland Timbers; Juan Ferney Otero, from the Mexican Santos Laguna and Jhon Lucumí, from the Belgian Genk.

In the list of 28 players, Rueda did not take into account James Rodríguez, from English Everton, who was also not in the double round of the South American qualifier for the World Cup in Qatar, because he was not in optimal conditions to compete.

Rueda did not call Jefferson Lerma, who played 30 minutes against Argentina, for the Copa América in a 2-2 draw last Tuesday.

Those led by Rueda will debut on Sunday against Ecuador in Cuiabá and on Thursday, June 17, they will face Venezuela in Goiania.

In the same venue he will face Peru and his last rival in the first phase will be Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro.

Colombia will face the Copa América after straightening its path in the 2022 World Cup qualifier in Qatar with the victory over Peru (0-3) and the suffered 2-2 draw against Argentina, in Barranquilla.

The following is the list of summoned for the Copa América:

Goalkeepers: Aldair Quintana (Atlético Nacional), Camilo Vargas (Atlas-MEX) and David Ospina (Naples-ITA).

Defenses: Carlos Cuesta (Genk-BEL), Daniel Muñoz (Genk-BEL), Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur-GBR), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca-MEX), Stefan Medina (Monterrey-MEX), William Tesillo (León-MEX), Yerry Mina (Everton-GBR) and John Janer Lucumí (Genk-BEL)

Midfielders: Baldomero Perlaza (Atlético Nacional), Gustavo Cuéllar (Al Hilal-KSA), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus-ITA), Matheus Uribe (Porto-POR), Sebastián Pérez (Boavista-POR), Wilmar Barrios (Zenit-RUS), Yairo Moreno (León-MEX) and Edwin Cardona (Boca-ARG).

Forwards: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers-ESC), Duván Zapata (Atalanta-ITA), Luis Díaz (Porto-POR), Luis Muriel (Atalanta-ITA), Miguel Borja (Junior), Rafael Santos Borré (River Plate-ARG), Jamilton Campaz (Deportes Tolima), Juan Ferney Otero (Santos Laguna-MEX), and Yimmy Chará (Portland Timbers-USA).

📝 # CopaAmérica2021 These are the 28 chosen by @ReinaldoRuedaDT to play the @CopaAmerica 🔗 https://t.co/QwVfmEVa7g Let’s go guys! pic.twitter.com/deDBKhlZhU – Colombia Selection (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 10, 2021

Also read: Video: Miguel Borja achieved an agonizing draw from Colombia to Argentina in the last play of the match