The growth of operating income and the performance of MMOs improved the company’s figures.

These are the dates thatJapanese companies announce financial resultsfor the previous fiscal year, in this case the period from April 1, 2019 toMarch 31, 2020. And after knowing the results of PlayStation with the sales of PS4, or the great numbers of Capcom and its games, it is nowSquare EnixWho publishes their own results for fiscal year 2019.

In this sense, Square Enix has experienceda decrease in net income from the sale of their gamesthroughout the past year. Compared to the 271.2 billion yen that entered in fiscal year 2018, last year Square Enix obtained “only”260.5 billion yenof its sales, about 2,250 million euros, which meansa 4% dropwith respect to the previous period.

A decline that is better explainedwhen comparing the release schedulefrom fiscal year 2018, with games like Kingdom Hearts 3, Octopath Traveler, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Dragon Quest Builders 2 or Dragon Quest XI in the West, among others,compared to 2019 with less newsfor the company. Still,operating incomeSquare Enix have grown into33%, as well as ordinary income (12.9%). And some specific departments, such as the MMO games, improved their sales figures thanks to the new content from Final Fantasy XIV.

On the whole,Square Enix profits increasedfrom 19.378 billion to 21.348 billion yen during the past fiscal year, despite this drop in sales. Of course, this period ended just before the premiere of Final Fantasy VII Remake, so it is to be expecteda strong increase in the figuresof the company for the current fiscal year. We remind you that Square Enix is ​​not going to hold its own event this summer, but if you have not yet tried its great April launch, here is the analysis of Final Fantasy VII.

