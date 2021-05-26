Square Enix would be developing a Guardians of the Galaxy game

One of the biggest criticisms from Marvel fans is the limited number of games for video consoles there are. We found several games for mobile devices, but in the world of video consoles there are fewer alternatives. In recent years we have received the game “Marvel’s Spider-Man”, which has enjoyed the favor of fans, like “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” but the recent “Marvel’s Avengers” has ended with a result more irregular. That is why we look with impatience what the future holds for us in the field of Marvel games.

Apparently, that future could include a new video game dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy at the hands of the developer Square Enix, the same person in charge of “Marvel’s Avengers”.

This information must be treated as rumor, although it comes from the hand of insider Jeff Grubb, who usually has good information in the world of video games. It doesn’t go into much detail, but it does say that this game “is real”, and that Square Enix is ​​developing it. He raises the possibility of it being revealed at E3 next month, but doesn’t know if that will eventually happen. If this information is true, it will be necessary to see what approach it has and if it resembles in something the approach followed with “Marvel’s Avengers”. Likewise, there is the possibility that it is set in the same universe.

We know that “Marvel’s Avengers” has not been a game that has met expectations, because they wanted it to be a game with a constant player base. However, the number of active players is relatively low compared to initial wishes.

This would not be the first time that the Guardians of the Galaxy have had a presence in the world of video games. Well, they have appeared in titles like “Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite ”and“ LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 ”, not forgetting that they starred in their own game“ Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series ”.