Ryota Suzuki has assured that the project will be the most innovative and will move away from the classic cut of the study.

Updated June 6, 2020, 3:13 PM

After some speculation about the possible return of Dragon’s Dogma and the fans’ hope to see it come true, Square Enix has confirmed that he is working on developing a new title with one of its designers, Ryota Suzuki, but that will have little to do with the saga. The project is an RPG combined with action which supposedly include fighting and being launched as a triple A, Or so reads the study page focused on finding new professionals with experience in the mentioned fields.

Square Enix emphasized the need for developers with skills and experience in AAA titles, as well as training for the “design of action scenes and combat parts”. With that premise, Suzuki’s resume meets the requirements, not only for his work at Capcom with Dragon’s Dogma, but also as designer in Devil May Cry 5 and how programmer in Monster Hunter: World.

We will create a high quality RPG with world class action elements Ryota SuzukiThe aforementioned page included a brief interview with Ryota Suzuki where he revealed that he joined Square Enix in 2019 and you’re working as a director on an action project. The quiz did not focus too much on the game, as the purpose of the page is attract potential collaboratorsBut he did throw out some ideas on Square Enix’s motivations and structure: The company is best known for its role-playing games and command-based combat systems. But with the arrival of the new generations, more and more games of the genre they need to upgrade the internal combat system.

Continuing on the topic of current trends, Suzuki noted that games with these types of command-based engagements often are considered “old-style”They are even labeled outside of Japan as “JRPG”. Square Enix’s long history of role-playing based on statistics and its own experience in action, with Dragon’s Dogma, would allow the company to create high quality role with world class action elements. “

For its part, Square Enix continues with its project to create an artificial intelligence dedicated to entertainment with the aim of expanding its borders beyond the field of video games. Although the company was scheduled to take off from June 4 at the event Summer of Gaming, its delay due to the situation in the United States has been confirmed and will finally be held the week of the 8th.

