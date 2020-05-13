By Sebastian Quiroz

05/13/2020 3:30 pm

Today, Square Enix revealed its information regarding the end of fiscal year 2020. Likewise, it was announced that The Japanese company does not intend to make a digital presentation sometime in the summer of this year. However, there is still the possibility of seeing some kind of announcement about their future games in other events or as separate revelations.

According to Takashi Mochizuki, a Bloomberg reporter, the company cannot make a digital presentation during the time when E3 would normally have taken place, because your material is not ready due to delays caused by COVID-19. This is what he reported:

Square Enix said it will not be holding an online event to present this fiscal year’s new releases around E3 time because preparing assets for such a show has become difficult due to Covid-19. Instead, it will announce new titles individually. ”

Square Enix said it won’t hold online event to unveil this FY’s new releases around E3’s timing because making assets ready for such show has become difficult due to Covid-19. Instead, it will announce new titles on individual basis. – Takashi Mochizuki (@ 6d6f636869) May 13, 2020

As you know, Bravely Default II and Marvel’s Avengers are the big Square Enix releases for the rest of the year, so it is still possible to see something about these projects in the conferences that Nintendo, Sony or Microsoft have planned for the summer. However, they better not expect news from Kingdom Hearts or Final Fantasy VII Remake 2 in the near future. Similarly, it will be possible to see something new from this company in the digital versions of Tokyo Game Show 2020 and Gamescom 2020, although there is nothing specific at the moment.

On related topics, you can learn more about Square Enix’s financial reporting here. Similarly, rumors indicate that a series of Kingdom Hearts is already in production for Disney +.

Via: Takashi Mochizuki

