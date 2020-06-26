Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) video game events like E3 2020 had to be canceled. This changed the plans of many companies, who planned to use the event to reveal different projects. One of those affected was Square Enix, the company that will hold the events planned for E3 2020 in the coming months.

In a question and answer session with shareholders. Square Enix was questioned as to whether the coronavirus affected its game disclosure plans. The company’s response was affirmative, as they planned to make announcements this summer.

Square Enix later noted that it thought about having an event to replace E3 2020, but the materials to do so were not ready. So now they will make the disclosures sometime in July or August as individual announcements.

« Normally we would announce new games at E3 2020. We had planned to have a press conference as a replacement event, but we were unable to do so as the materials were not ready. We will announce more games individually as time allows. Various announcements will be made in July or August ”, the company concluded.

