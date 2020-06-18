Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In recent days, Square Enix has finally removed the veil on Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory and gave more details on Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road. Months ago, the developer had mentioned that she had 2 unannounced projects, and with recent revelations it was thought that only 1 would remain undisclosed. However, everything seems to indicate that this is not the case, since the company apparently works on 2 projects about which nothing is known.

Even though Square Enix released Kingdom Hearts III just over 1 year ago, it works on several major projects in the franchise. There is no doubt that the series is experiencing one of its best moments in its history and everything seems to indicate that there are still surprises to announce in the rest of 2020.

In case you missed it: various Kingdom Hearts games are available on Xbox Game Pass.

Kingdom Hearts apparently has some surprises for the rest of 2020

We say the above because the official Kingdom Hearts account through Twitter shared a message related to the series and some projects that are in the works. Along with the message, a video was released in which an account is made of what the year has meant for the series and something that stole the attention is that a sequence seems to anticipate announcements.

At the beginning of the video you can see that 5 spaces appear. The first 3 are occupied by the Kingdom Hearts III DLC logos Re: Mind, from Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, games that debuted or will debut in 2020. Also, you can see that at the top it is read that the series has entered its second phase.

It is unknown what this means and no further details were given. However, taking into account that all the mentioned games were announced and will be released in 2020, it is very likely that the remaining 2 spaces indicate that there are 2 Kingdom Hearts projects in development and that they could debut or, most likely, be revealed before that ends 2020.

And you, what do you think about it? Do you think there are more Kingdom Hearts games in development? Tell us in the comments.

As we mentioned, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory are the 2 titles in the series recently announced and both will debut this year. The first will be a mobile game that will tell the story of one of the franchise’s most powerful enemies, and the second will offer an interesting rhythm proposal with combat.

If you want to know more about the RPG series developed by Square Enix, we invite you to visit this page.

