05/13/2020 11:48 am

Similar to other companies in recent days, Square Enix has released its financial report for fiscal year 2020, which ended on March 31 of this year. Due to the lack of major launches in the past 12 months, the company suffered a 10% drop in net sales, although Final Fantasy XIV and Dragon Quest X managed to rescue the period.

The Japanese company reported that net sales decreased from ¥ 271.2 billion yen ($ 2.5 billion), to ¥ 260.5 billion ($ 2.4 billion). Operating income increased 8.1% from ¥ 24.6 billion ($ 229.8 million) to ¥ 32.7 billion ($ 305.5 million). The profit attributable to the parent increased 2% from ¥ 19.3 billion ($ 180.3 million) to ¥ 21.3 billion ($ 199 million).

During last year, Square Enix’s biggest releases were Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age on Nintendo Switch and Romancing SaGa 3. In comparison, during the fiscal year of 2019 we saw the arrival of Kingdom Hearts III, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Just Cause 4, Life Is Strange 2, Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Octopath Traveler on different platforms.

On the other hand, Square Enix’s MMO division had a great year thanks to key expansions for Final Fantasy XIV and Dragon Quest X. This led to an increase in the number of monthly subscribers. Net sales rose from ¥ 27.1 billion ($ 253.2 million) to ¥ 40.1 billion ($ 374.7 million), and operating income also saw an increase of ¥ 20 billion ($ 186.9 million).

Total, Square Enix shipped 18.09 million units worldwide during the financial year, down from 26.62 billion achieved in the previous year. Downloads accounted for most of this at 10.83 billion units.

Hopefully this fiscal year is better for Square Enix, especially considering the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake in April, and Marvel’s Avenger next September. In related topics, Sony also revealed some interesting data during its financial report, among which stand out that more than 110 million PlayStation 4 have already been sold.

