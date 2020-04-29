A Fantansy Final without summons? Yes, it did exist. Specifically, the first two installments of this iconic saga lacked “monsters” to act as the player’s allies. To mark the 30th anniversary of the launch of Final Fantasy III, Square Enix has decided to share with fans how Odin’s creation was, the first invocation that was created for the Final Fantasy series, and one of the elements that has remained constant in the different installments of the saga since then.

Odin from Square Enix – Monster vs monster

In Norse mythology Odin is one of the Aesir, the main and most famous. However, su creation in the Square Enix offices was more prosaic and related to a new mechanic that it was intended to integrate into what was, at that time, the last installment of the saga, Final Fantasy III. But better explained by developer Hiromichi Tanaka, one of the developers on the team responsible for this creation: “When the battlefield is made in one area, there is a visual difference between the player side and the monster side , featuring Mr. Amano’s monster designs on one end and Mr. Ishii’s pixel art characters on the other. We wanted to insert something akin to a monster on the player side, to create a visual that pits monster against monster, and hence I suggested including summons. The first one we created was Odin wearing the Zantetsuken. Odin’s visual design came from a drawing that was among Mr. Amano’s illustrations showing a man riding a horse that looked a lot like the design he wanted. I don’t remember exactly why we decided to wear the Zantetsuken; there were even people from the development team who said, Doesn’t Odin always carry a spear?

Not long ago, Square Enix asked the community for feedback to implement improvements to Bravely Default II. Now, in celebration of the milestone that marks the 30th anniversary of one of its most popular games, the Japanese company shares with us a significant part of its history. A successful strategy, which ensures that Square Enix maintains a constant conversation with its community. What is your opinion?

See also

Source

Related