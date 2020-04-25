Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although critics and fans welcomed Final Fantasy VII Remake with open arms, the doubt about the type of proposal that was handled for this installment is still present, specifically if it is a game that is presented by chapters. Square Enix has said to the point that Final Fantasy VII Remake is a project that reimagines and expands the events of the original RPG, so it requires launching in parts but each one has a development and conclusion; a complete set, come on. That said, and with the first part on the market, the developers’ efforts are already focused on the next part, as revealed by Yoshinori Kitase.

The second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake is already in development

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via Gamingbolt), Yoshinori Kitase, producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake, reported that the development team is already working on the second part of the game as scheduled, as it is known that the release of a game is nothing more than the start of a new creative project. In this case and taking into account the events that he addressed in the first installment, the next chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake will see what happened to the heroes after leaving Midgar.

In case you missed it: Sephiroth, as a threat, has influence from the movie Shark

Although Final Fantasy VII Remake has given good results, there are questions about the time it will take for the second installment to arrive as the first chapter took 5 years. However, it should be mentioned that Square Enix faced a tough creative process that involved 3 AAA titles: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XV and Kingdom Hearts III. In this case, while the Japanese company has not revealed any further plans around what follows for Final Fantasy VII Remake, efforts are likely to focus on launching the next part as quickly as possible.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on PS4 and at this link you will find all the information related to the return of the legendary RPG, as well as our written review.

