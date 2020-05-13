Instead, the company will display its ongoing projects individually, as the opportunity arises.

It may sound like a cliché already, but the coronavirus has had a great effect on the plans and calendars of video game companies. In the absence of an E3 2020 this summer, companies like Ubisoft or Electronic Arts have confirmed their own events, and proposals such as the Summer Game Fest have appeared with announcements and events until August. However, it seems thatSquare Enixwill not follow in the wake of these companies, andgoing to do without doing a lecture of his ownduring these dates.

With the publication of Square Enix’s financial results for the past fiscal year, the journalistTakashi MochizukiBloomberg has released some important details from the investor conference, where it notes that the companydoes not plan to hold an event this summeras a substitute for E3 2020.

Apparently, the Japanese companynot able to have all the necessary materials readyto carry out a work of this magnitude, sincethe coronavirushas made the task difficult. Instead of hosting a single digital event focused on its projects for the current fiscal year (until March 2021), Square will choose to advertise and showeach one of their titles individually. It should be remembered that, in mid-March, Square Enix claimed to study various ways to display its catalog this year in the absence of an E3 2020.

After this news, and seen initiatives such as theSummer Game FestWith its announcements spread over the summer, or the one from Microsoft that promises an Inside Xbox a month from here to the end of the year, we will be aware of whether Square Enix decidesshow your projects in some of these appointments. Reporter Takashi Mochizuki was also present at Sony’s recent financial conference, from which very interesting comments have come out about the company’s strategy with its PlayStation 5.

More about: Square Enix, E3 2020, Digital Event and Coronavirus.

.