Square Enix denies rumors about its possible sale

Square Enix denied this Friday that it is for sale. This after the appearance of reports that spoke of assumptions interested in buying the company. The Japanese video game distributor issued a brief statement in which it stood up to the rumors of the last hours.

In its message, the Asian firm placed special emphasis on a report published by Bloomberg Japan. “Bloomberg reported today that there is interest from various buyers to acquire Square Enix. However, this report is not based on any announcement made by Square Enix Holdings Co., LTD.

But the next sentence was even more forceful: «We do not consider selling the company or any part of its business, nor have we received any offer from a third party to acquire the company or any part of its business.

So where did the rumor come from? According to Engadget, and citing analyst David Gibson, it could have been a strategy on the part of a group of bankers. to give Square Enix a boost, after some recent inconvenience.

FWIW – Think its bankers trying to drum up business, Stock been under pressure because of failure of Avengers. No doubt it has great IP but already has commercial agreements with Sony and Tencent… https://t.co/IyS7qCKeVp – David Gibson (@gibbogame) April 16, 2021

Marvel’s Avengers sales were not at expected levels and negatively pressured the value of the company’s shares. In fact, late last year Square Enix acknowledged that the slow pace of sales was a key point in the “HD Games” sub-segment suffering a loss of $ 67 million in the quarter.

If it really was an elaborate plan to raise interest in the company in the stock market, mission accomplished. According to Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of consulting firm Kantan Games, Square Enix’s sale rumors caused an increase of almost 14% in the value of its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Following today’s M&A rumors, Square Enix stock just went into the lunch break at the Tokyo Stock Exchange at + 13.80%. (It’s 11:40 am Friday here in Japan.) And yes, that’s a lot for such an already large company on a single day. – Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) April 16, 2021

The video game market, shaken by recent millionaire purchases

While Square Enix denied rumors of an alleged sale, a different outcome it would not have generated too much surprise. In recent months, several video game developers have been acquired for multimillion-dollar numbers.

Among the most resounding cases was that of Bethesda, which passed into the hands of Microsoft for more than 7,000 million dollars. In late 2020, EA bought Codemasters, and recently Epic Games took over Mediatonic, the makers of Fall Guys.

The truth is Square Enix does not plan to sell its business, and that’s a relief for fans of the Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and Dragon Quest sagas, among many others.

