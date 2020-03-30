A few months ago Square Enix surprised players with the announcement of Bravely Default II, a new installment in this saga that will feature new protagonists and whose story will take place in a totally new world. So, since last week players can download a trial version through the Nintendo Switch eShop and, as it happened with Octopath Traveler, a survey to know the opinion of the players. Pay attention to the following lines to know each and every one of the details!

Team Asano, the team in charge of this saga, takes the opinion of the players very seriously, as we could already see in Octopath Traveler, a game in which they implemented various improvements after receiving the comments of those who had been able to test the first demo. So with Bravely Default II The same thing happens, since a survey has been enabled so that all those who have already traveled through the desert area of ​​this new world can give them their opinion. In order to answer the poll you need to access this link and log in with our Square Enix account, so if we do not have one, creating it is not a complicated thing.

In this way, it is clear that Bravely Default II will arrive at the hybrid console of the Great N throughout this same year 2020, but in the meantime we can take a few hours to its demo, in order to make the wait more bearable. And you, have you played the previous two main games that reached the West in 3DS? Do you feel like playing this sequel that aims to be independent from the world of Luxendarc?

