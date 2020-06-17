Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In recent weeks we have experienced an important moment in history, as people around the world are protesting for racial justice. Various companies issued their words of encouragement to this movement. The electronic entertainment industry was largely part of this fight and one of the supporters was Square Enix. A few hours ago, to interact with fans waiting for Marvel’s Avengers, the team in charge shared an image that outraged some Internet users to such a degree that the company deleted the message as inappropriate.

A few hours ago, the official account of the game Marvel’s Avengers shared a message on Twitter to interact with fans of the game. “Heroes Park once celebrated the Avengers, but has since been vandalized. Despite the AIM drones that oversee the scene, there are still people who believe and pay respect to Captain America, ”read the deleted post, which included a wallpaper for use in virtual conferences.

In case you missed it: The Marvel’s Avengers Collector’s Edition will include a statue of Captain America and various items from the Avengers.

The post outraged some users

According to the information, a few hours later the publication was deleted after being the target of criticism from some Internet users who thought that the message was offensive. If you think there is no reason to offer an apology, we don’t blame you. There are even several users who came out in defense of the game team, as they also consider the message to be harmless.

However, there were other people who complained about finding an alleged relationship between the message and the events that are currently taking place. In recent days, several statues have come under fire for the fact that the people they pay tribute to were involved in events that promoted racism or slavery and helped make racism well rooted in our day.

On the other hand, it is well known that Captain America is white and also defends the United States, so many soon found a relationship of the fictitious statue with the white supremacy that is identified in some people in this country and in the world. . As you can see in all cases it is speculation out of context.

“We have listened to your responses to our recent post and agree that now is not the appropriate time to share this content from our game. We apologize for being unconscious, ”said the official account of the game through Twitter.

We leave you with a screenshot of the message (via Eurogamer).

Square Enix original message

We’ve heard your response to our recent post and agree that now was not the appropriate time to share this content from our game. We apologize for being insensitive. – Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 16, 2020

What do you think of this situation? Do you think Square Enix made a mistake or do you think the message was harmless? Tell us in the comments.

In recent months we have received information from Marvel’s Avengers with a dropper due in large part to the fact that the title was delayed at the beginning of the year. Fortunately, we’ll find out more about the project soon thanks to a special Square Enix broadcast.

Marvel’s Avengers was going to debut the first half of this year, but unfortunately the title was delayed for the second half of 2020. The new Avengers adventure will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google STADIA. If you want to know more about the new Square Enix project, we invite you to check more news related to it on this page.

