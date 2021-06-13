Square Enix announces Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy video game

The E3 has left us today the panel of the Square Enix company. 45 minutes that have started with a great announcement that has been rumored for weeks. The company has officially announced a new Guardians of the Galaxy video game developed by Eidos Montreal with a multi-minute trailer that also includes several moments that remind us of James Gunn’s 2014 film. However, they make it clear that it is their interpretation of the Guardians of the Galaxy, nothing to do with the movies.

The game has been in development for the past few years and they describe it as a third person action adventure game, but only as a Single player adventure that puts us in the shoes of Star-Lord. This is how we will use their blasters and their jet boots.

Despite being a game for one player, they explain that we will always be with the Guardians of the Galaxy, we must lead them (eg making them direct their attacks towards an enemy) and they will also make their decisions to which we must react. Thus, the game mechanics are in a open world with decision making which will obviously have repercussions. There will also be a skill tree to develop and ensure that there will be no microtransactions.

In the story, in which the comic writer has participated Dan abnett, from the game, have been together as a group for less than a year. In their adventure they will discover that “something huge threatens the galaxy.” The game is semi-open worlds in principle, that is to say linear history but it is not known to what extent we will have complete freedom scenarios. They also advance that we will see a vast amount of villains, some very well known, others not so much.

Launch on October 26, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Also, if we preorder, we can get classic costumes from the comics for the Guardians.

In the following video we can see the presentation trailer, those involved talking about the game and a lot of gameplay of it.

Guardians of the Galaxy Official Trailer

The gameplay can be found in the video above

10 minutes of Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay