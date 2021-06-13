Square Enix and Marvel continue to collaborate on an adventure brimming with action and humor

Leaked in 2017 and finally Square Enix has officially unveiled it: the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ game. The production company has collaborated with Marvel for the last few years and part of that agreement is this video game full of action and humor like its movies. We already have a trailer and departure date.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is based on the Marvel movies and comic with the same title. However, it is an adaptation with its own interpretation of the story. In it Peter Quill, known as Star-Lord, is the protagonist and we will be in his shoes when playing. He will be accompanied by Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Drax.

Adventures with Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians

During the trailer we can see how the characters are inspired by the comic and the movies but they are not a direct copy. They maintain the essential characteristics to be recognized, although they have been adapted to how Square Enix has decided which is best.

The story of the video game itself is also an adaptation of the video game studio. The Guardians will face a series of adventures similar to the video game that can turn into real problems. All this years before the so-called The Galactic War and facing different villains such as Lady Hellbender.

As the last aspect of the video game itself, we control Star-Lord but we actually control the whole team. The adventures are as a team and Star-Lord is the one who commands, so we give orders and carry out tactics for the entire group of guardians. Of course, if they are always going to listen to what we tell them to do.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ will be a multiplatform game and for several generations. Will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Its creators say that there are no microtransactions nor will there be DLCs, the whole game is complete. Release date is next October 26th of 2021.

Via | Square enix