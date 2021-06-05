Square Considering Making a Hardware Wallet for Bitcoin, Claims Jack Dorsey

Through a Twitter post made earlier today, Jack Dorsey said that Square Inc. is considering the idea of ​​making a hardware wallet for Bitcoin (BTC).

The Twitter and Square co-founder announced Square’s intentions to create a BTC hardware wallet:

“If we do, we will build it completely open, from software design to hardware, and in collaboration with the community. We want to start with this thinking in the right way: by sharing some of our guiding principles. “

Twitter ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ct6pk2fDLCs0Vcue3kZXzQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU5My43NDc4OTkxNTk2NjM5/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/UU3ku85gDDA6Pw.mELHmaw–~B/aD0zNjg7dz01OTU7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/16ea7e6ae4252616f70d6d4df58fd50b”/> Twitter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ct6pk2fDLCs0Vcue3kZXzQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU5My43NDc4OTkxNTk2NjM5/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/UU3ku85gDDA6Pw.mELHmaw–~B/aD0zNjg7dz01OTU7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/16ea7e6ae4252616f70d6d4df58fd50b” class=”caas-img”/>

Bitcoin should be for everyone

In a lengthy thread, Dorsey clarified Square’s plan to create a product that is inclusive and provides a “non-custodial solution to the global marketplace.”

Dorsey states that Bitcoin should be for everyone and he wants the Square product to reflect that.

In addition, the CEO of Square expressed his desire to optimize the recovery mechanisms because they “burn money.”

Dorsey believes that customers must protect their confidential information from damage, loss or theft, and while these protections aren’t mainstream ready, they are close.

Use the example of passwords in sticky notes and ask his followers what solutions they should consider to combat this problem.

Finally, Dorsey points out that most of the world accesses the Internet through mobile devices and Any solution Square comes up with will be mobile friendly.

The Square post considers making a hardware wallet for Bitcoin, claims Jack Dorsey was first seen on BeInCrypto.