Square CFO Amrita Ahuja shares her perspective on Bitcoin

Amrita Ahuja: Bitcoin must be part of the finances of any company!

Let’s start by talking a bit about Amrita Ahuja first. Prior to Square, Ahuja was the CFO of Blizzard Entertainment, a leading global developer and publisher of interactive software products and world-renowned entertainment content. And, previously, he held a variety of positions at companies including Fox Networks Group, Walt Disney Company, and Morgan Stanley.

In January 2019, Jack Dorsey’s company Square announced the addition of Amrita Ahuja to the team. According to the press release at the time, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square, said that in Amrita, they had found an incredible multidimensional business leader.

He added that: “Amrita brings the ability to consider and balance opportunities across our business. She is willing to challenge herself and others, has the courage to take principled risks, and is passionate about our clients and our purpose. “

And, without a doubt, the description offered by Dorsey turned out to be quite accurate given that he joins the list of large entrepreneurs who bet on Bitcoin, although for many it is a risky position.

Familiarity with BTC is now a requirement for any CFO

Yesterday, Fortune published an interview conducted by Sheryl Estrada to Ahuja, where Square’s CFO assured the fundamental role that Bitcoin currently plays.

“We see Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies expanding access to financial services, especially when thinking more globally,” he explained. The truth is that Amrita’s opinion is not surprising to the crypto community.

It’s worth remembering that Square reported $ 50 million invested last year. And furthermore, in February of this year, it added $ 170 million worth of Bitcoin.

In this regard, Ahuja explained that “last year, we had 3 million customers buying and selling BTC on our platform, and in January, we had 1 million new customers solely for Bitcoin.”

Therefore, he assured that “the investment we made in our Bitcoin balance represents approximately 5% of our cash.” But, in addition, Ahuja assured that they intend to maintain their investment in Bitcoin in the long term.

