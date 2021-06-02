Squander Cynthia Rodríguez charms by paying bet to Cap

Wastes Cynthia Rodríguez charms by paying bet to Cap | Instagram

With a blouse that uncovered her marked abdomen, the singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez paid the bet to “Cap “Perez by dressing in a Cruz Azul team shirt.

The garment held at the beginning of the toned abdomen of Cynthia Rodriguez It left more than one speechless and it was precisely the photographers, including “Capi” Pérez, who, dressed in costumes, captured images of the collaborator.

With an outpouring of beauty and her slightly uncovered silhouette, the “host of Venga la Alegría“She kept her promise and modeled in a winning team shirt and black lycra shorts that made her legs stand out.

@Cynoficial pays his bet with @elcapiperez after Santos lost the championship to Cruz Azul! Do not miss the photos later! # NoMásCruzazuleo # DetrásDeVLA

The famous “cheerleader” of Azteca Uno was carried away by the camera who captured her best positions while covering the bet after the team she was going to lost against the blue cross.

Once again the session of the 37-year-old from Coahuila showed why she stands out for being one of the most acclaimed faces on the screen.

Undoubtedly, the session was as enjoyed by the photographers as by the netizens who did not notice comments in which they pointed out the attitude of “Capi” who did not stop taking pictures of the “model” and “youtuber”.

Thank God Cynthia lost, I could not imagine the capi in those poses,

Cynthia enjoy! Pay your bet, with that body, what concern

Well, as Cyntia is suffering a lot, feet like no

As if you don’t like posing with or without !!

But she looks pretty, nobody imagined the cap so no good that cap won

They were some of the comments of the publication which added 198,960 likes and in which they pointed out, far from the fact that the situation will embarrass the presenter, he had an attitude completely contrary to this feeling, completely enjoying the “punishment”.

In some of the photographs, the television actress can be seen playing with different postures and soccer balls, for which many other users pointed out that Cynthia Rodríguez was showing off by completely taking over the camera.

And it is that for many, it is clear that one of the things that the Tv Azteca collaborator enjoys the most is posing in front of the camera and for example there is her Instagram account.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz has also become the ambassador of various clothing brands, one of the most recent that she shared was an outfit from the Victoria Cantú brand.

A dress with cheerful notes of flowers maximized and marked the beautiful silhouette of Cynthia Rodríguez who also showed off her beautiful and defined legs with a short garment that made them look even longer.

The look that she put together with a pair of orange sneakers and a slim heel, which gave even more definition to the qualities of the “composer”.

The short outfit marked her thin waist and made her legs show off even more elongated, in addition to the pattern that enlivened everyone’s eyes and particularly by showing off her beautiful and defined legs.

Before going to sleep, the look of the day was the message with which Cynthia Deyanira Ruiz accompanied the publication.

One of the many outfits with which the “former academic” managed to conquer all her followers who gladly gave her 101,311 I like the publication and a shower of compliments with comments in which they pointed.