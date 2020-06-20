Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Just a few years ago, the controversy of microtransactions and loot box systems exploded with Star Wars Battlefront II, causing from that moment on, the presence of this type of operations was a constant question for titles to come and even that Developers will inform prior to debut if they would opt for these or not. Obviously, the announcement of Star Wars: Squadrons has made us think about this possibility but fans can rest easy.

After the presentation of Star Wars: Squadrons at EA Play 2020 and the revelation of details about this installment, Ian Frazier, creative director, spoke to GameInformer about the controversial issue and whether or not it will have a presence in the game. According to the creative, Star Wars: Squadrons will not have any kind of microtransaction. Likewise, Frazier noted that they are not thinking about the game operating under a service scheme either.

In this sense, the creative noted: « Our mentality has been very old-fashioned. What we are trying to say with this game is that we are priced at $ 40 USD and we want to be generous with the players to make it a complete experience. This is not it’s something we’re building around a live service strategy. It’s built around a game that’s complete and cool in its own right. That doesn’t mean we’ll never add anything, I suppose we could, but it’s not presented as a service in alive ».

Star Wars: Squadrons will debut on October 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this link you will find all the related information.

