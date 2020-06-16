Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

This morning, Electronic Arts released the first trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons, a new space combat game developed by EA Motive. In its reveal, EA made it clear that it will feature customization items. Many thought that meant that it would be a game riddled with microtransactions, but everything points to the contrary.

In a statement, Electronic Arts revealed that Star Wars: Squadrons will offer a wide variety of both cosmetic and gameplay customization options. The interesting thing is that he mentions that these are rewards and bonuses that can be obtained « only through gameplay ».

According to GameSpot, by this EA means that Star Wars: Squadrons will debut without microtransactions. We will be pending and we will inform you when we know more about their business model.

Another important point is that Electronic Arts confirmed that Star Wars: Squadrons will feature cross-platform crossplay. So, you will have the opportunity to enjoy it with your friends regardless of whether they enjoy it on a different platform than yours. Please note that this title will also have VR support on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Star Wars: Squadrons is already priced

If Star Wars: Squadrons catches your attention, you may be interested in knowing its price. This is why you’ll be glad to know that Electronic Arts has already revealed it.

According to the distributor, Star Wars: Squadrons will retail for $ 39.99 on all platforms. Keep in mind that it is already for sale on Steam and there its price in pesos is $ 899 MXN. For its part, in the Xbox One store it is sold in exchange for $ 894 MXN.

Star Wars: Squadrons will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.