The gamer community does not stop with big announcements these days, since a lot of games and even consoles like the PlayStation 5 were announced in the last days. However, Star Wars fans are surely jumping with excitement because after many rumors Now it is official, a new video game inspired by the universe created by George Lucas will arrive.

On June 12, thanks to the official website, it became known that there was a game called Star Wars: Squadrons, a title that will basically focus right after the events of Episode 6, Return of the Jedi, and can be played both through a single player campaignas in a multiplayer with five against five games, the latter seems to be one of the characteristics that will make it unique.

This game will put players inside an epic ship like the ones we see in the original trilogy, and you can choose to be on the side of the New Republic or of Galactic empire, recovering the first-person view that made Star Wars video games famous for years and they were popular during the 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s. Also, You will have a chance to get on iconic vehicles of the saga like the X-Wing and Tie Fighter.

After revealing these details to us, EA Games finally revealed an official look at the video game and the truth is that it looks impressive. In advance we see a lot of epic scenes, because from the first second we enter a space battle, with all the action and adventure that characterizes this saga. They already know, a lot of ships facing each other.

However, as the trailer progresses, we see the different perspectives of the sides involveds, on the one hand the Rebel Alliance wanting to liberate the Galaxy with the means they have, and on the other the Galactic Empire wishing to continue dominating all the planets. It is here when we will have to choose on which side to be, of good or evil, an important theme in the Star Wars universe.

This game will arrive for consoles such as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and even for PC, although for the lucky ones who have PS4 and a powerful computer, the game will be compatible with virtual reality (VR), but it will also include a support cross-play, which will allow multiplayer mode to connect with users from all platforms.

If you can’t stand the desire to have Star Wars: Squadrons and blow it up completely, we tell you that It will be available on October 2. But while that day comes, Check out the trailer for this great game below:

