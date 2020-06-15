One of the surprises from last week was the confirmation of Star Wars: Squadrons, a new spaceship game from the Star Wars universe that comes from the hand of EA. Although the news after the announcement was scarce, we now know a little more about the game, which is releasing a trailer and that will arrive next fall.

Star Wars: Squadrons: space wars

The game promises to bring the best of Star Wars: Battlefront’s space wars to consoles and PCs, one of the sections of the DICE FPS title that in its second installment for the current generation greatly enhanced this aspect.

Although we will have to wait for EA Play, the event so far satellite of E3, to know its gameplay, the company has pointed out some details of the game. Se is a competitive 5v5 multiplayer based on spaceship matches within the Lucas universe, among which the X-Wing and TIE stand out, although the trailer can also briefly see some mythical ships of the franchise, such as the Y-Wing, A-Wing, TIE Bomber and TIE Reaper.

According to the trailer and the description of the game, it will be in the first person, and the campaign will be set in the last moments of the Galactic Civil War, but not much more is known about the canonical lore that we will see in it, as well as the confirmation of some of the characters from the movies.

EA has confirmed that Star Wars: Squadrons is available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation, Xbox One, Origin PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, and VR versions of PlayStation 4 and PC with crossover support, all with crossover support.

The company will give more details of the game throughout EA Play, and it remains to be seen whether it will be an intergenerational game that will also reach the recently introduced new generation, on PS5 and Xbox X-Series. EA usually makes quite a few alliances with Microsoft. So we wouldn’t be surprised to see more details in the next Xbox presentation at the dates when E3 should be held.