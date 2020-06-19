Electronic Arts delivered on its promise and finally shared the first gameplay of Star Wars: Squadrons, which after being officially announced became a highly anticipated game. EA Motive is the studio responsible for development, and they will offer us a proposal in which it will be possible move into space and fight aboard spaceships. Best of all, we can choose our side (Rebel Alliance or Empire) and even the pilot’s race.

As revealed by the company, Star Wars: Squadrons will offer up to 8 types of flagships of the intergalactic franchise. However, we will also have access to support ships. One of its main innovations is the 5 vs. 5 multiplayer mode. 5 players, in which the action will be constant and varied. Do you have virtual reality glasses for PC or PlayStation VR? You can prepare them, because the title will be compatible with virtual reality.

Although Star Wars: Squadrons will be focused on multiplayer battles, it will still will offer a single player campaign. Let’s take into account that the narratives of EA with Star Wars are already part of the canon of the universe, so if you are a fan of the franchise, it would be best to be aware of the story that this game will tell us. Perhaps they are keeping us some surprise related to the last trilogy of movies.

Star Wars: Squadrons will cost less than usual: $ 40 in its version of PS4, Xbox One or PC

As seen in the gameplay, the cabin will offer all kinds of relevant information, from our location, components, laser loading, sensors, speed indicator and status of the ship, among others. However, the management and capabilities of each will be different. For example, the « Fighter » class offers ships whose weapons have higher damage. Those of « Interceptor », meanwhile, are faster and more agile during combat.

Personalization will be an important pillar of your adventure. You can modify the appearance of your ship and even that of the pilot. However, the operation of the ship can also be altered thanks to the almost 50 components. Don’t worry, all of these items are unlocked as you progress through the game. Forget about microtransactions. Star Wars: Squadrons will be available on October 2 on PS4, Xbox One and PC at a price of 40 dollars / euros.