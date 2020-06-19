Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Star Wars: Squadrons was revealed earlier this week, so there were high expectations for EA Play 2020. As promised, Electronic Arts introduced more news from its new ship combat game.

As many expected, gameplay of the title was finally shown. EA Motive explained that they have long had the idea of ​​approaching the popular franchise from the perspective of space confrontations, one of the favorite elements of fans of the saga.

The gameplay allowed us to take a look at all the action that the title will offer, which is on the way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game will offer a 1-player campaign, as well as a multiplayer mode, where strategy will be a factor to emerge victorious.

EA Motive defined Star Wars: Squadrons as the ultimate ship experience in the series. The video gave us a glimpse of the interior of some ships and the tools we will have to destroy our rivals. Also, some of the various types of vehicles were revealed, each of them will be ideal to face enemies or specific situations.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be available starting October 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store). In this link you will find more information about the title.

