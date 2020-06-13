After several months of leaks, Electronic Arts confirmed the new intergalactic franchise video game: Star Wars: Squadrons. Previously it was known as Star Wars: Project Maverick, although at the time its mechanics were completely unknown. Now, thanks to the first illustration shared by the company itself, we can be sure that we are facing a title of spaceship combat.

It seems that EA did not intend to announce Star Wars: Squadrons earlier today. However, the Microsoft Store leaked the name of the game a few hours ago. The North American distributor had no alternative but to anticipate its confirmation. Of course, they mentioned that its first trailer will wait until June 15 at 17:00 in Spain and 10:00 in Mexico. You can already mark the day on your calendar, especially if you are a fan of the universe created by George Lucas.

Pilots Wanted. Tune in for the reveal trailer of #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday, June 15th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time: https://t.co/ULwkIhQy2y pic.twitter.com/L0Z3jC2c3j – EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 12, 2020

In the first image we can see a couple of pilots, one from the Resistance side and the other from the Empire. Below you can see emblematic Star Wars ships such as TIE Fighter, X-Wing, Y-Wing, A-Wing, TIE Bomber and TIE Reaper. According to some reports, Star Wars: Squadrons is being developed by Motive, the Canadian studio for Electronic Arts. However, others anticipate that it could be a job by Criterion Games, who have participated in the Need for Speed ​​and Burnout saga, to name just a few.

After the failures with Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront II, EA managed to find the right path in the saga with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, developed by Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall). The latter not only triumphed in the analyzes of the specialized press, it also did so in sales. According to the numbers reported by the company last January, the title had sold 8 million copies until then.