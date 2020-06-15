Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After a lot of leaks and a couple of teasers, it was time to meet Star Wars: Squadrons. This is a new Electronic Arts game that will let us feel like a pilot from the Star Wars universe. If you are interested, you should know that they have already shared their first preview.

Buy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Amazon:

The advance that Electronic Arts shared was of a cinematographic nature and in it we had the opportunity to see different spatial conflicts. As you can imagine, these are battles starring the Empire and the Rebel Alliance, the 2 most important factions in the Star Wars universe.

At the end of the trailer, Electronic Arts revealed that Star Wars: Squadrons will be available starting October 2, 2020. Please note that this project will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam, Origin, and Epic. Games Store). It is worth mentioning that there will be VR support on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Without further ado we leave you with the first preview of Star Wars: Squadrons:

We’ll see more about Star Wars: Squadrons soon

It is worth mentioning that this is not the only thing we will see from Star Wars: Squadrons in the following days. In fact, very soon we will have the opportunity to see more about this video game.

What happens is that on Thursday at 6:00 PM, Mexico City time, EA Play 2020 will take place. There Electronic Arts will give us a gameplay look at the EA Motive ship game.

As usual, at LEVEL UP we will keep an eye out and share all the news from Star Wars: Squadrons when we have them.

And what did you think of the first trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons? Are you interested in this project? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to Star Wars games.