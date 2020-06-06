NEW YORK – Agents from a special squad at the Buffalo Police Department, the Emergency Response Team, resigned their posts, a day after two of their members were suspended without pay after they were caught on camera pushing a 75-year-old protester, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk, reported WGRZ, an NBC affiliate.

“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust due to the treatment of two of its members, who were simply executing orders,” said John Evans, president of the PBA union.

The incident involving the two police officers and the 75-year-old man shortly after the 8 p.m. curfew from the city on Thursday, reported WGRZ, an NBC affiliate. Journalists from Spectrum News Buffalo and WBFO were reporting from Niagara Square when they witnessed officers lining up to reject protesters calling for police accountability and racial justice after the death of George Floyd. One of his videos shows the old man calmly approaching the officers, appearing to ask them a question, but the officers pushed him back.

The push caused the protester to lose his balance, hitting his head on the concrete. The man appeared to have been knocked unconscious as blood poured from one of his ears.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the victim is in stable but serious condition.

“The video deeply annoyed me as did Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He led an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers were suspended without pay,” Brown said.

WGRZ reported that the Buffalo Police Department initially said the man was injured after tripping and falling. A department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, NBC News reported.

On Thursday night, Governor Andrew Cuomo called the incident “totally unjustified and totally embarrassing.”

This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful. I’ve spoken with Buffalo @MayorByronBrown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation. Police Officers must enforce – NOT ABUSE – the law. https://t.co/EYIbTlXnPt – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2020

“I have spoken to @MayorByronBrown and we agree that the officers involved must be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation. Police officers must enforce, NOT ABUSE, the law,” Cuomo tweeted.

Cuomo said Friday that the local district attorney should investigate the case on possible criminal charges.

Except for that, the governor believes that officers should be fired. Cuomo said he had spoken to the injured protester and said the graphic video of the encounter made him “sick to the stomach.”

“It is fundamentally offensive and terrifying,” said Cuomo. “Who are we? How do we get to this point?”

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says it is investigating the incident outside of City Hall.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz was unaware of the latest development of ERT members resigning their positions, according to WGRZ. He says that the New York State Police are bringing in more soldiers to help Buffalo.

The special unit of 57 response officers was formed in 2016 and is implemented to manage mass protests or riots.