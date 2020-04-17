Dispenses with any type of electrification

Its V10 engine develops 3,000 horsepower

The Spyros Panopoulos Project Chaos is a hypercar of Greek origin that will be presented at the 2021 Geneva Motor Show with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V10 engine capable of delivering 3,000 horsepower.

From Greece comes the Spyros Panopoulos Project Chaos, a hypercar designed in the old fashion with a large combustion engine that dispenses with any type of electrification to offer a high level of power, even more than similar references – but electric ones – such as the Pininfarina Battista or the Lotus Evija.

SPYROS PANOPOULOS PROJECT CHAOS: EXTERIOR

Of the Spyros Panopoulos Project Chaos It is known to have a body made of titanium and carbon. Its shapes, only intuited in the teaser that the manufacturer has provided, anticipate a car with a silhouette more typical of a racing car.

The wheel arches are quite prominent, especially at the front. The tires are 21 inches in the front and 22 in the rear.

In the rear there is a multiple exhaust outlet placed in the central position, in addition to a large LED strip that is only discontinued due to its presence.

SPYROS PANOPOULOS PROJECT CHAOS: MECHANICAL

The engine of the Spyros Panopoulos Project Chaos It is a 4.0-liter double turbo V10 that develops a power of 3,000 hp. Part of the secret of achieving this figure lies in a maximum speed of 12,000 revolutions per minute.

This propeller has parts made with light materials such as magnesium or carbon, the latter, for example, present in turbochargers.

This Greek company has experience in high power engines. In fact, it is the one that holds the record for the most horsepower per liter of displacement with 1,550.

Some pieces of Spyros Panopoulos Project Chaos They have been made with 3D printing techniques, such as brake calipers. The discs, carbonaceous, are 428 millimeters in the front and 416 in the rear.

SPYROS PANOPOULOS PROJECT CHAOS: PRICE

The price of the Spyros Panopoulos Project Chaos, although it is known that the goal is to present it during the 2021 Geneva Motor Show.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/17/2020 The first data from the Spyros Panopoulos Project Chaos are leaked.

