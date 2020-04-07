At Applesfera we start the week by recommending an excellent app to spend free time with your iOS devices, taking advantage of the fact that some holidays come this week. This time we are going to talk about an Apple Arcade title that was recently launched on the platform and that puts us in the shoes of a small but daring little spider detective.

Explore the world from a spider’s perspective

If you like spiders and spy games, you will love this title. In ‘Spyder’ players have the opportunity to become a small spider being and move through different scenarios, in which they must avoid dangerous traps and obstacles.

The main mission of this game developed by Sumo Digital is to sabotage the terrible plans of the evil organization known as S.I.N, personifying the most sophisticated miniature spider robot on Earth. The gameplay of ‘Spyder’ is quite simple, so it is only necessary to scroll using the white circles that appear in each scenario.

To get acquainted with the movements of Agent 8, just move around the stage, and in a matter of minutes you will find the perfect way to move to fulfill each mission.

Agent 8: the mini arachnid robot

This tiny super spy is equipped with all the gadgets and gadgets users will need to complete each mission. Due to the above, it is possible to break through walls, overload control panels to destroy them, operate switches and open valves while players They sabotage the terrible plans of the evil S.I.N organization and save humanity.

Although the game starts inside some offices, it is surprising to continue advancing through the different levels and missions, where the little spider will be able to explore scenarios such as space, snow and other places, which look incredible thanks to the excellent graphics of this title. .

Availability of ‘Spyder’ in Apple Arcade

In case you are still not very clear and are interested in trying Apple Arcade, the apple company offers a trial period of one month, and after it ends, Users must start paying a total of 5 euros per month. If you have not yet subscribed, you must enter the App Store on your Mac computer, go to Apple Arcade, and start the 30-day free trial.

‘Spyder’ is only available through Apple Arcade, so you will not be able to find this title in the app store as it normally would, but you should open the App Store and go to the tab called ‘Arcade’, where all the games of this service are located.

